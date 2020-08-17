Wells of Life Honors Humanitarian John Hume with Memorial Water Well in Uganda

Children Gather at Water Well in Uganda John Hume Passed Away on August 2, 2020 Wells of Life Ireland Water Well in Uganda

The entire Wells of Life family takes inspiration from leaders such as John Hume - a man who left his country in a much better place than where he found it.” — Wells of Life Ireland Trustee Martin Kennedy

NAVAN, CO, MEATH, IRELAND, August 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wells of Life Ireland will dedicate a water well in rural Uganda to honour the work and life of politician and Nobel prize recipient John Hume who passed away on August 3. Wells of Life is a world-wide nonprofit organization that provides access to clean, sustainable water for the poorest communities in Uganda, Africa.Hume drew inspiration from the words of Martin Luther King, "We shall overcome" to drive his message forward which inspires Wells of Life’s mission to provide a clean, safe water source to those in need. Ireland-born Wells of Life founder and CEO Nick Jordan and organization leaders initiated the John Hume Memorial Well to honor Hume’s lifelong efforts in securing peace in Northern Ireland.“The entire Wells of Life family takes inspiration from leaders such as John Hume. Here is a man who left his country in a much better place than where he found it. A simple objective which inspires us to do similar for others,” said Wells of Life Ireland Trustee Martin Kennedy.Wells of Life brings clean water to millions of people in rural Uganda where one in five children die before their fifth birthday. It’s estimated that a life is lost every 21 seconds through illness contracted from ingesting contaminated water.The John Hume Memorial Peace Well will be drilled at a primary school in Uganda providing water to up to 1000 children for approximately twenty-five years. Since 2008, Wells of Life has funded the construction of 527 water wells in the Mityana District of Uganda and launched Project Restoration in 2019 to repair older, deteriorated wells ensuring clean water.“We share Hume’s belief that community leadership is required to effect change and encourage local cooperative developments to support our life-saving efforts of providing safe water in Uganda,” said Wells of Life President Pete Callahan.John Hume once said that his work was based on a desire, “that our children can look forward to the future with a smile of hope.” We echo these noble sentiments in our work for the children of Uganda.About Wells of LifeWells of Life is based on the belief that water is a basic human right and should be available to all people. Founded in 2008 on Christian principles, the worldwide nonprofit organization views access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene as the catalyst that drives change and transforms community life for Africa’s poorest and most vulnerable people.For more information about Wells of Life Ireland, visit www.wellsoflife.org or email Operations Manager Aidan Jordan at aidan@wellsoflife.org.###

