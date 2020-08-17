Concierge Auctions Announces August/September Global Auction Lineup of $135 Million in Luxury Properties—Most No Reserve

Walden House, 705 Whiskey Ridge, Vail Valley, CO Gsteigstrasse 134 8200 Kalavista Drive, Kalamalka Lake, British Columbia, Canada Porsche Design Tower, Residence 4603, 18555 Collins Ave, #4603, Miami, FL 3204 Beverly Drive, Highland Park, Dallas, TX

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions has released its August/September lineup of over $135 million of luxury properties—the majority offered No Reserve to the highest bidders.

Spanning 3 countries and 11 U.S. states, offerings include a one-of-a-kind collector’s estate in Vail Valley, Colorado inspired by Henry David Thoreau; an exclusive winter ski and snow sport retreat in Switzerland; a lakeside haven on the shores of picturesque Kalamalka Lake—the “Lake Como” of Canada; a turnkey 46th floor residence in the allured Porsche Design Tower in Miami, Florida; and a pristine Highland Park estate in Dallas, Texas.

Buyers may bid digitally from anywhere in the world via the firm’s online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com.



Featured properties include:

Walden House, 705 Whiskey Ridge, Vail Valley, CO

Bid Online August 29-31

Set on 70 acres ideally positioned atop Whiskey Ridge, Walden House will auction online this month in cooperation with Top Listing Agent Tye Stockton of The Stockton Group at LIV Sotheby’s International Realty and Co-Marketing Agents Mark Rutstein and Adam Phebus of Iconic Homes at Compass. Offered at $29 million, this one-of-a-kind estate will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder.

Unable to be replicated, Walden House’s most distinctive feature is its interaction with its setting. The heart of the living space is the central courtyard framing the changing colors of columbines and maple trees. Although grand in its footprint, each area's scale and volume were curated with purpose—to enable family interaction while serving as a friendly venue for entertaining guests. A modern staircase with an inverse design pattern showcases Walden House's most unique feature, three perfectly stacked bedrooms leading to a master bedroom perched at the top. Looking out upon Vail's Gore Range to the east and the New York Mountain range to the south and surrounded by National Forest land with ideal seclusion and commanding dramatic scenery on all sides, the property is within minutes of Beaver Creek and Vail and just two hours from Denver.

“There can never be another property quite like this one. It is truly a collector’s estate. The terrain was meticulously planned by landscape architect Edwina Von Gal, and the architect, Annabelle Selldorf, designed everything with nature in mind. Even the lighting, both natural and artificial, reflects her genius,” said Stockton, adding, “I first worked with Concierge Auctions years ago and just recently had the chance to work with them again, and I'm extremely impressed with how their business has evolved and refined over the years. Launching on the heels of another success in Vail Valley, we’re excited to partner with Concierge Auctions again to bring about a record-setting sale.”



Gsteigstrasse 134, Gstaad, Switzerland

Bid Online September 28-30

Gsteigstrasse 134, a three-level, Bernese-style escape located within the exclusive ski and winter sport retreat of Gstaad, Switzerland will auction online next month in cooperation with Louis Martin of Barnes International Realty and Peter Burbach of Burbach Roycroft. Equipped with the best and most essential amenities for the sportsman or car collector, this retreat was previously offered for CHF 19.5 million and bidding will start at CHF 7.9 million.

“The property is equipped with the best and most essential amenities for the sportsman or car collector,” stated Burbach, co-listing agent. “Gstaad is well-known for its cross-country slopes and winter hiking trails and is a prime location for those looking to get away from it all. This property combines the best of Swiss luxury and access to cultural festivals, luxury shopping, and winter recreation.”

Boasting 550 square meters of living area on a vast fenced and gated plot with gardens, terraces, and astounding mountain views, this chalet features wood floors, coffered ceilings, and ample natural light, adding luxe details to an already coveted space. Spacious bedrooms, three of which are ensuite, provide plenty of privacy and solace after a day on the slopes and an ornate open kitchen and living space makes coming together or entertaining guests effortless. An additional, stunning vintage car show space can house a car collection or be retrofitted as a gym or spa.

Known to be a famous retreat for influential guests including politicians and celebrities this resort area is extremely sought-after year-round. Partake in the best skiing and snowboarding in the world—available almost all year—or soak up the awe-inspiring views from one of the multiple balconies at the chalet.



8200 Kalavista Drive, Kalamalka Lake, British Columbia, Canada

Bid Online September 15-18

On the shores of picturesque Kalamalka Lake, named one of the Top 10 lakes in the world by National Geographic—8200 Kalavista Drive will auction online this September in cooperation with Mark Evernden of Century 21 Bamber Realty and Priscilla Sookarow of RE/MAX. Currently offered for $11.5 million CAD, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder.

“We spent over four years building this home, and custom-designed it with both nature and gathering in mind for the ultimate lakeside retreat with impeccable craftsmanship and finishes not bound by time but rather sustainable and enjoyable for generations—soaring open fir beams framing expansive living areas, a spacious gourmet kitchen, and outdoor stone patio with abundant space for relaxing or hosting guests. All with glistening views of the Kalamalka Lake waters beyond,” stated the seller.

Set on a double lakeside lot with 10,000 square feet of living and entertaining space, this lakeside retreat features six bedrooms, including a master suite with a sitting area and spacious dressing room, a home theatre, and a private home gym. Outside amenities include lakefront views from a stone patio, hot tub, and private dock with easy access to the lake for boating, fishing, or other water sports. The shores around Kalamalka Lake is home to year-round lake sports, trails for hiking, culinary delights, beautiful beaches, and world-class skiing and golf courses.

“This auction presents a rare opportunity to not only own a beautiful lakefront property on one of the most renowned lakes in the world, but also a property that is truly one-of-a-kind that would be hard, if not impossible, to replicate,” stated Evernden. “Having partnered with Concierge Auctions on the sale of several unique properties over the years, I’ve experienced firsthand the power of their platform at aggregating a market on a global scale while delivering a date-certain sale. It truly is a win-win-win for sellers, buyers, and agents.”



Porsche Design Tower, Residence 4603, 18555 Collins Ave, #4603, Miami, FL

Bid Online August 28-31

This turnkey furnished 46th floor residence in the Porsche Design Tower will auction online this month in cooperation with Billy Nash of Nash Luxury at Illustrated Properties. Located minutes from affluent Multi-Million Dollar Row in Miami, Florida, this coveted property was previously offered for $4.45 million and will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder.

A collector’s dream, the residence comes with an exclusive car elevator with car recognition technology and direct-to-unit elevator access for fully automated service, including a windowed, two-car sky garage, making it a showroom in itself. Luxe details, high-end finishes, and exclusive amenities come together to create Residence 4603, a three bedroom, four full and one half bathrooms home with multiple living areas, a state-of-the-art Poggenpohl-designed kitchen, floor-to-ceiling views around every corner, al fresco dining, and vast beach and water views. Fit with every amenity imaginable, enjoy fitness and spa retreats, sparkling pools with water-side service, 24-hour security, Concierge and car Concierge, plus a restaurant, clubhouse, ballroom, movie theater, community room with virtual golf, a race car simulator, and card and billiards tables.

“The Porsche Design Tower is modern luxury at its finest and arguably one of the top buildings in South Florida, with one of a kind amenities,” stated Chad Roffers, Chairman of Concierge Auctions. “Our last sale in the Porsche Tower along with our successful July sale in the Zaha Hadid-designed Museum Tower generated a global audience of highly qualified buyers, and we look forward to what will no doubt be competitive bidding for one lucky winner in just a few weeks time.”



3204 Beverly Drive, Highland Park, Dallas, TX

Bid Online August 29-31

Located in exclusive Highland Park in Dallas, Texas, this estate reimagined by L.A.-based design firm Maienza-Wilson in 2015 will auction online this month in cooperation with Caroline Summers of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty. Previously offered for $6.99 million, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder.

“Because of our combined architectural and construction backgrounds, we were able to take this project from the very beginning, conceptually, all the way through decoration,” said John Maienza, architect. “From foundation to bridge,” added Gregg Wilson, designer. “We incorporated handmade, handcrafted tiles and light fixtures into the interior design.”

With charming Santa Barbara style and fine interior and exterior features, this home is a luxury urban oasis. A property of this caliber is a true masterpiece; the 8,800+ square foot interior boasts high ceilings, archways, columns, and warm wood accents. With tree-lined streets and many parks, this stunning home is perfectly situated for comfort and ease with downtown Dallas and Dallas Country Club only 10 minutes away.



Additional properties include:

1768 Bay Drive, Near Fort Lauderdale, FL

Bid Online August 18-20

Previously Offered for $2.35M

Selling No Reserve in Cooperation with Todd Kirkpatrick of Whitaker Realty

10 Lorraine Avenue, Spring Lake, New Jersey Shore, NJ

Bid Online August 18-20

Previously Offered for $8.975M

Selling No Reserve in Cooperation with Pat Guadagno of Burke & Manna Real Estate Agency

Villa Serenity, 40310 Hurley Lane, Near Washington D.C., VA

Bid Online August 18-21

Previously Offered for $3.395M

Selling No Reserve in Cooperation with Peter Leonard-Morgan of Hunt Country Real Estate

75-112 Kaiolu Drive, Kailua-Kona, Big Island, HI

Bid Online August 25-27

Never Before Listed for Sale. Currently $2.975M

Selling No Reserve in Cooperation with Justin Marshall of Premier Island Properties

75-6040 ‌Alii ‌Drive, Residences ‌706 & 401, ‌Kailua-Kona, Big Island, HI

Bid Online August 25-27

Previously Offered Collectively for $794K

Selling No Reserve, Separately or Collectively, in Cooperation with Justin Marshall of Premier Island Properties

17715 Barth Avenue, Near Columbia, MO

Bid Live or Online August 24-27

Previously Offered Collectively for $4.75M

Five Offerings, Selling No Reserve, Separately or Collectively, in Cooperation with Monica Hansman of Weichert, Realtors – First Tier

6202 Georgetown Greenville Road, Near Louisville, KY

Bid Online August 25-28

Previously Offered for $1.999M

Selling at or Above $899K in Cooperation with Detra Daugherty of Keller Williams Realty

5741 Ka Hookui Place, Poipu, Kauai, HI

Bid Online This Fall

Previously Offered for $10.9M

Selling No Reserve in Cooperation with Neal Norman and Susan Higgins of Hawaii Life

201 S Victoria Park Road, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Bid Online September 1-3

Previously Offered for $2.575M

Selling No Reserve in Cooperation with Cathleen Flanagan of Robert Slack

18730 Canyon Road, Sonoma, CA

Bid Online September 1-3

Previously Offered for $16M. Opening Bids Expected Between $5M-$8M.

Selling No Reserve in Cooperation with Tim Freeman of Vanguard Properties

Twisted Rose Farm, 1626 Harper Road, San Antonio Hill Country, TX

Bid Online September 15-17

Previously Offered for $4.75M

Selling No Reserve in Cooperation with Charlie Kuper, Elizabeth Kuper, and Madelyn Bricken of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty

4101 Southshore Boulevard, Lake Oswego, OR

Bid Online September 18-22.

Previously Offered for $3.995M.

Selling No Reserve in Cooperation with Justin Harnish and Brittany Powers of Harnish Properties.

2103 2653rd Road Marseilles, IL

Bid Online September 14-19

Previously Offered for $3.5M

Selling No Reserve in Cooperation with Michael LaFido of @Properties