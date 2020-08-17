Billionaire Jack Daniel's Owner Leads a Packed Room of Investors at the Bervann Investors Forum, AUG 19
CORDT HUNEKE, 6th generation member of Brown-Forman to Keynote an Exclusive Gathering of Chief Investment Officers
It's in times of heavy adversity that you see the real value around you. We are extremely shocked and humbled by the overwhelming response of our investors base and look forward to a great event.”MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, US, August 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This time last year, we were all invited at the sumptuous Bervann Capital Gala at the Elite Metropolitan Club of New York City where over 400 investors convened to discuss opportunities and cooperation; A room filled with over $5 trillion in combined AUM saw a global participation from all regions of the world.
— Val Nzhie, Chief Investment Officer, Bervann
This year, amid travel cancellation and prolonged lock-down across the United States, Bervann alongside a group of leading investors found a way to keep business going: They will actually meet virtually and get things done.
Bervann announces CORDT HUNEKE as Keynote for August 19 Global Investors Forum, an Invitation-Only Virtual Event rallying chief investment officers of High-net-worth families, Private Equity, Venture Capital and Institutional Investors to cross exchange on the current challenges looming over our industry and tackle the market's most attractive opportunities at the best available terms: Aerospace, Consumer, Financial Services, Healthcare, Impact Investing, Media, Real Estate, Social Entrepreneurship, Secondaries, Sport, Technology. Cordt Huneke will walk us through the various mechanisms his family has relied on to remain one of the most influential empires in the world, how they navigate through the pandemic and what they see as attractive plays across the investment landscape.
Event Menu:
* Keynote Address;
* Capital Introduction ONE-on-ONE meetings;
* Strategic Co-investment ONE-on-ONE meetings.
About CORDT HUNEKE:
Mr. Huneke is a Seasoned Investor, 6th Generation Oldest Child of the Brown-Forman Family's founder, Owner of the "JACK DANIEL's" whiskey. Brown-Forman is one of the top 10 largest spirits & wines companies in the world, with more than 4,600 employees and over 30 brands selling across 160 countries.
As a third-grader, Cordt Huneke was challenged to sell fruits for a school fundraiser. While his family’s affluence could have afforded to buy him out, Huneke chose to embrace his grandfather’s legacy and go door to door, until he sold a whopping $100k of fruit. Bear in mind that Cordt’s grandfather only bought $50 worth of fruit from his grandchild.
Mr. Huneke is also an Executive member of BLUE EQUITY, a leading private equity firm built on a legacy of leadership in business dating back four generations to 1913. Blue Equity invests in enterprises with solid developmental potential and owns diversified holdings in a wide-range of industries: Distribution, Oil & Gas, Media, Talent Representation, Sports & Entertainment, Celebrity Chefs / Culinary, Defense, Wine, Spirits Distillation & Retailing, Real Estate and Hospitality.
Cordt is a connoisseur of the great outdoors. Wearing another hat as CEO of NetBallistics, LLC, he leads a team with over 40 years of industry experience in the global distribution of over 45,000 products and services to outdoor enthusiasts, hunters, sportsmen, law enforcement agencies and the military.
Mr. Huneke is a Business educated from the University of Richmond, Wharton, Harvard and the University of Chicago. He is an active philanthropist and a pragmatist businessman.
The event splits in 2 days:
AUGUST 18
JOIN LIMITED PARTNERS
& DIRECT INVESTORS
FROM ASIA & AUSTRALIA;
US Time,
Tuesday August 18, 2020
8pm - 10pm EST / 5pm - 7pm PST.
China Time,
Wednesday August 19, 2020
8am - 10am.
Australia Time,
Wednesday August 19, 2020
10am - 12pm.
----------------------------------
----------------------------------
AUGUST 19
JOIN LIMITED PARTNERS
& DIRECT INVESTORS
FROM EUROPE, AFRICA,
MIDDLE EAST, RUSSIA,
LATIN AMERICA
& NORTH AMERICA;
US Time,
Wednesday August 19, 2020
1pm - 4pm EST / 10am - 1pm PST.
Germany Time,
Wednesday August 19, 2020
7pm - 10pm.
Saudi Arabia Time,
Wednesday August 19, 2020
8pm - 11pm.
Nigeria Time,
Wednesday August 19, 2020
6pm - 9pm.
About Bervann:
Bervann is a New York based investment company leading a global ecosystem of investors with over $3 trillion in combined assets under management.'
