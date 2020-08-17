Motorcyclist dies following crash on SR-167 at MP 9 (Trapper’s Loop).

Media Alert

PIO

Press Release

Monday August 17, 2020

At 1539 hours on August 16th, 2020, a 2015 Honda CBR550 motorcycle with a solo male rider was traveling southbound on SR-167 at mile post 9. It appears that the rider was traveling outside of the envelope of his abilities as he entered an uphill left hand turn. The rider was traveling in lane one of two southbound lanes. The rider was unable to navigate the curve and crossed to the right into lane two, then the right shoulder, then left the pavement where he struck a metal guardrail. The rider went over the guardrail where he came to a rest. An air ambulance was called and responded and transported the rider. The rider passed away at the hospital. The rider was wearing a full face helmet and some protective gear

###

posted 2 hours ago