Spectral Analytics Appoints Christina DiArcangelo to Chief Clinical Research and Development Officer
MANHATTEN, NY, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manhattan, New York, August 17, 2020 – New York-based biotech company, Spectral Analytics (“Spectral”), announces the appointment of Christina DiArcangelo to the executive team as the Chief Clinical Research and Development Officer.
“We are thrilled that Christina DiArcangelo has joined our Executive team at Spectral Analytics as the Chief Clinical Research and Development Officer as she will head up our Clinical Research portfolio. Christina has more than two decades in global Biotechnology, Pharmaceutical, Device, Nutraceutical clinical research experience. Additionally, Christina has also been working globally in the Medical Cannabis and CBD clinical research for the past four (4) years. Christina’s breadth of knowledge and ability to execute is a tremendous asset to Spectral Analytics.” explained Steven Adler, Chief Executive Officer of Spectral Analytics.
“I am very excited about joining the Executive team at Spectral Analytics as the Chief Clinical Research and Development Office. There are so many clinical research studies that we are planning as well as the COVID19 clinical study that is soon to commence. I am look forward to helping so many patients will illnesses that are untreated or not managed. Patients come first. I will still remain Chief Executive Officer with Affinity Bio Partners, Affinity Patient Advocacy and AI Health Outcomes.” explained Christina DiArcangelo.
About Spectral Analytics
Spectral Analytics Inc. is a nutraceutical research company with the fundamental premise the phytocannabinoid supplementation of the endocannabinoid system through the use of cannabinoids and other nutraceuticals will improve health. As well as their COVID19 research, Spectral has developed additional research protocols with supporting studies for the following conditions: ADHD, PTSD, Autism, Weight loss and Diabetes, Cancer and IBD and Digestive Disorders.
For additional information, please contact:
Steven Adler
Spectral Analytics, Inc.
110 East End Avenue, #8A
New York, NY 10028
917-612-4752
Forward Looking Statements: Statements in this document that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price could be materially negatively affected. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology including “goal,” “focus,” “aims,” “believes,” “can,” “challenge,”” predictable,” “will,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. We operate in a rapidly-changing environment and new risks emerge from time to time. As a result, it is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements the Company may make. ###
