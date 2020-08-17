Ruiz Introduces Bill Package to Increase Teacher Diversity

Trenton – Senate Education Chair M. Teresa Ruiz introduced a package of bills aimed at increasing diversity in the state’s education workforce, preventing teacher shortages and cultivating inclusive learning environments.

“During last year’s teacher diversity hearing we heard from countless educators and advocates on the challenges that prevent aspiring teachers of color from gaining their certification. They brought forth numerous factors contributing to the jarring fact that roughly one in 163,000 students in the state never see a classroom leader of color during their time in school,” said Senator Ruiz (D-Essex). “This bill package represents a comprehensive approach to addressing those issues and improving our alternative pathways to help ensure our educators reflect the diversity we see in our classrooms and our communities.”

The bills are: