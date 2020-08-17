Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 564 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 180,341 in the last 365 days.

Cryan-Cunningham Bill Would Provide Consumer Info on Colleges & Professional Schools

Trenton – Students and their families would be provided with consumer information detailing the costs, graduation rates and employment data of recent graduates for all institutions of higher education in New Jersey, including independent schools, and institutions that offer licensed degree programs, under legislation approved by the Senate Higher Education Committee today.

The bill, S-2026, sponsored by Senators Joe Cryan and Sandra Cunningham, would apply the disclosure requirements already in place for four-year public schools under the existing “New Jersey College Student and Parent Consumer Information Act” to all institutions of higher education and proprietary schools that offer academic degrees.

“The cost of a college degree and job training schools is a significant expense meant to be an investment in their future career opportunities,” said Senator Cryan (D-Union). “But these costs can leave them burdened with debt that can be disproportionate to their income potential. They deserve to know what they are paying for and what they can afford.”

“College is a major investment, and selecting a four-year institution is a big decision for young adults. They deserve to know what they can expect when they graduate before they make their choice,” said Senator Cunningham (D-Hudson). “This legislation will allow prospective students to make a more educated choice, based on what is best for their personal, professional and financial future.”

The bill amends current law to require all institutions of higher education and proprietary institutions to disclose the basic information on their websites. Additionally, the measure requires private career schools with programs required for licensed professions or regulated occupations established in the Division of Consumer Affairs or authorized by the Department of Labor and Workforce Development to post similar information on their websites.

The legislation requires the Department of Higher Education to establish the guidelines, criteria, and format in reporting the information and calls for NJ Higher Education to create a comparative profile, including an employment comparative report.

You just read:

Cryan-Cunningham Bill Would Provide Consumer Info on Colleges & Professional Schools

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.