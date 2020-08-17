MDC invites people to virtual program on catching catfish by alternative methods

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Fishing for catfish has long been an activity that has provided angling excitement and excellent table fare.

Individuals interested in learning more about how to catch these popular sportfish by alternative methods (trot line or some other type of set-line device) should plan to attend the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Catfishing - Alternative Methods.” This free online event will be from 1-1:30 p.m. on Aug. 21 and is open to all ages. People can register at

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/173592

Topics that MDC Conservation Educator Greg Collier will cover include catfish characteristics, regulations, alternative methods techniques and strategies. Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.