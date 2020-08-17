Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 554 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 180,328 in the last 365 days.

MDC invites people to virtual program on catching catfish by alternative methods

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Fishing for catfish has long been an activity that has provided angling excitement and excellent table fare.

Individuals interested in learning more about how to catch these popular sportfish by alternative methods (trot line or some other type of set-line device) should plan to attend the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Catfishing - Alternative Methods.” This free online event will be from 1-1:30 p.m. on Aug. 21 and is open to all ages. People can register at

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/173592

Topics that MDC Conservation Educator Greg Collier will cover include catfish characteristics, regulations, alternative methods techniques and strategies. Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.

You just read:

MDC invites people to virtual program on catching catfish by alternative methods

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.