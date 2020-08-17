Valor Compounding Pharmacy CEO Rick Niemi on working with Prescribers, Medical Groups, Researchers and Health Systems

Rick Niemi, CEO, Valor Compounding Pharmacy

CEOCFO Magazine interviews Valor Compounding Pharmacy CEO Rick Niemi on providing Custom Compounded Medications for Patients with Unique Medication Needs

At Valor, we cherish being part of the journey as we work together with prescribers to achieve maximum wellness for our patients.” — Rick Niemi

BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA, US, August 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEOCFO Magazine, an independent business and investor publication that highlights important technologies and companies, today announced an interview (https://www.ceocfointerviews.com/valorcompoundingpharmacy20.html) with Rick Niemi, CEO of Valor Compounding Pharmacy, a custom compounding pharmacy headquartered in Berkeley, CA. “Compounding is a niche market and we have a competitive offering, not just in our product making, but in the partnerships we create. We are truly an extension of the care team and provide additional measurable value as consultants in all aspects of working with prescribers, medical groups, researchers, health systems, and other clients we work with.” Asked by CEOCFO’s Senior Editor Lynn Fosse what Valor does Mr. Niemi said, “Valor is a 503a licensed compounding pharmacy, with a team of 30+, that makes custom compounded medications for patients with unique medication needs. Offering both sterile and non-sterile compounding, we are licensed in 8 states, and expanding into new states based on demand. Compounded prescriptions are prescribed by a doctor when a medication is needed in a specific dosage form or strength that is not commercially available, for example, at your local CVS or Rite Aid. Additionally, Valor is allowed to make a medication when a traditionally manufactured medicine is widely out of stock or becomes unavailable altogether.”

In the interview Mr. Niemi explained the market for compounding, "There is definitely a market for compounding, and we see it growing into the future. For anti-aging, men and women’s health, more and more people are becoming aware of options for a better quality of life. And for many, a new form of wealth is to maximize one’s health. It may take a person some time to take the first step, but once they do, it’s a journey to maximum wellness that encompasses the whole person. At Valor, we cherish being part of the journey as we work together with prescribers to achieve maximum wellness for our patients. With pain, the opioid crisis has led to a heightened awareness of alternative treatments for pain. We make topical pain meds that allow people to get back to work, safely drive a car, and all without the negative side effects and potential for addiction. Moreover, we’re also seeing a national and growing concern in mental health and anxiety, where alternatives to treating these conditions are front and center. New treatment options are being considered and we’re partnering with various providers in this space. We make medications for a variety of conditions and have both an institutional (health system) customer base and direct to consumer patient base. And with telehealth becoming more widely accepted and used, we see a major opportunity to partner with these companies to make medicine for their patients throughout the United States.”

Mr. Niemi told us about the changes they have made during the COVID-19 pandemic, “Since COVID19 entered our lives, we’ve transformed our business model to be fully functional and known online. Right now, in fact, patients can transfer or refill their prescriptions online, and prescribers can order prescriptions for their patients online as well. We are also expanding our online presence to provide better tools and education for the public.”

Explaining why what they do is so rewarding, Mr. Niemi told CEOCFO, "We’re not a reactive pharmacy fulfiller, we’re more so a proactive partner in patient care and customer service. Any pharmacy can claim to make a high-quality medication that is delivered on time. At Valor we deliver more value than it costs to do business with us. We love what we do and serve a niche population that is growing. As CEO of Valor, my desire is to create a greater awareness of compounding with the general public, and to connect those interested to learning more, with a prescriber in their area and our network.”

