MARKETING AGENCY WITH A SOCIAL MISSION JOINS FORCES WITH KENNEDY STREET TO RAISE MONEY FOR ADDICTION SUPPORT SERVICES
EINPresswire.com/ -- Performance marketing, technology and publishing business, Citrus Ornge is proud to join forces with Kennedy Street CiO to help raise money for them to provide addiction support, community integration and education services across the UK.
Kennedy Street CiO is a registered charity founded by Kevin Kennedy (AKA Curly Watts, Coronation Street) and his wife Clare – both 22 years clean and sober - that offers support and help to those suffering from addiction.
The Covid-19 pandemic has caused a significant increase in calls to the Brighton-based community project from people all over the UK and beyond, totaling over 800 calls throughout the lock-down period. 75% of all calls are now coming from across the UK, not just Brighton and Sussex.
To enable Kennedy Street CiO to manage this increase and to continue offering support on a UK-nationwide level, a 5km Road to Recovery (R2R) fundraiser has been launched throughout the month of August 2020, encouraging people across the UK to run, cycle or swim a minimum of 5km to raise £1 per km achieved.
Jason Baker, Citrus Ornge CEO and former addict said:
“We are actively supporting Kevin and Clare and the fantastic work they do at Kennedy Street. I first came across Kennedy Street some years ago in the early part of my recovery journey. Clare and Kevin were a massive support and guided me to services and organisations to help me on my own road to recovery.
“Citrus Ornge has recovery at the heart of our business as we employ and offer those in recovery from addiction mentoring and, in some cases, work some experience. There are a number of members of Citrus Ornge, including myself who share the same history and it has been immensely rewarding seeing their careers flourish and soar.”
Kevin Kennedy, Kennedy Street CiO founder and Patron added:
“Myself and my wife Clare founded Kennedy Street as a means to give back to the community. Both of us are recovering addicts and we are now 22 years sober, with a wealth of knowledge and understanding of this killer illness. What we do is guide people to the services we know are available to them in their locality. We also do a lot of work on community integration and educate businesses and people on recovery from addiction.
“With this Road2Recovery fundraiser, we hope to raise initially £10,000 to support the running cost and growth of our much-needed UK Recovery Helpline.”
Kennedy Street CiO offers a peer-led helpline covered by trained recovery coaches all in active recovery, free virtual recovery coaching support, signposting and recovery connection virtual workshops.
For further information and interview requests, please email: nicola@citrusornge.com
Kevin and Clare Kennedy and Jason Baker are all available for interview.
Please visit: www.kennedystcio.org
https://www.facebook.com/KennedyStCiO/
@kennedystcio
www.citrusornge.com
@citrusornge
Notes to Editors:
About Citrus Ornge
Established in 2018, Citrus Ornge is a specialist performance marketing, technology, and publishing business who are experts in high-end B2B & B2C lead generation. The company provides bespoke digital marketing products aimed at connecting customers to businesses.
Citrus Ornge has a social mission at its heart – to create employment opportunities for ex-offenders and those recovering from addiction through several work experience and mentoring initiatives with local community partners in Brighton and Hove.
About Kennedy Street CiO
Kennedy St CiO is run by people in recovery from addiction for individuals and families interested in recovery from addiction, was founded by former Soap star, Kevin Kennedy and his wife, Clare Kennedy, both of whom have been clean and sober for 22 years.
The KS Vision is to create a sustainable, visible recovery community that promotes inclusiveness and combats stigma through community integration. We promote recovery from addiction; improving health and wellbeing and by encouraging social inclusion, through education, training and personal development.
Kennedy Street believes training and education should be delivered at a local level, to meet the diverse needs of the local community, and is best placed to create a sustainable visible recovery community, in which Families, Children and individuals can thrive. By working closely with local service providers from Health, Addiction, Schools/Colleges, local business and the local council we can make best representation on Kennedy Street’s social inclusion needs and help bring about sustainable visible recovery communities throughout Brighton and Hove, and further afield through association with regional and national recovery communities.
How to get involved:
Participants can walk, run, cycle, swim, etc. and every kilometer is counted. This is a virtual event where participants sign up, donate and select how many kilometers they want to travel on behalf of #KennedyStCiO. Participants can share their stories on social media while our #Road2Recovery team calculates the collective distance we have travelled from Brighton and throughout Europe.
FIVE STEPS TO FOLLOW:
1.Select the distance -Each 5km will raise £5, or you can select your own amount (1km = £1 - minimum £5 entry).
2. Why not get a T-shirt to help you on your way? https://kennedystcio.teemill.com/
3. Share on social media. Once you have completed your registration you will receive a welcome pack with visuals you can post to tell you friends of the amazing feat you have undertaken. Remember to add our hashtags #Road2Recovery #KennedyStCiO
4. Invite friends and family to support you by donating here: https://kennedystreetcio.org/product/donate
5. Tell us your story by posting photos and videos of your journey on our Facebook event page: Road2Recovery, on Instagram, twitter or even live stream adding our hash tags #Road2Recovery #KennedyStCiO
Kennedy St CiO - Charity no: 1189265 Registered office: Bank House, Southwick Square, Southwick, Brighton, BN4 24FN
