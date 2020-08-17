TAcc+ International Program Webinar #1: Cooperation between international startups and Taiwan’s healthcare industry

Webinar screenshot Webinar screenshot

TAcc+'s webinar brought in leaders and insiders from Taiwan’s healthcare sector, to present valuable insights and the sector’s best practices.

UTRECHT, THE NETHERLANDS, August 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taiwan Accelerator Plus (TAcc+) is hosting a series of 4 webinars as a part of its International Program, which aims to connect international startups with the industries and business opportunities in Taiwan. The first webinar took place on the 14th of August, 2020. The webinar brought in leaders and insiders from Taiwan’s healthcare sector, to present valuable knowledge and the sector’s best practices with participants both online and offline.

After an introductory presentation by Jiaxian Yang, the Deputy Director of the Business Startup and Incubation Division, Small and Medium Enterprise Administration, Ministry of Economic Affairs, Taiwan, which outlined the competitive advantages of the Taiwanese startup scene, the four speakers then proceeded to share their insights in turn.

Yoyo Chiang, the Chief Marketing Officer of Gemini Open Cloud, shared a presentation on the company’s Integrated Smart Medical Platform. Chiang discussed the services Gemini Open Cloud provides in the different layers of cloud computing architecture, the demand for AI solutions in Taiwan’s health sector, and the specific pain points that require AI innovation in the Taiwanese healthtech ecosystem.

Dr. En Meng, the Director of the Innovation Incubation Center (IIC) of Tri-Service General Hospital, delivered a presentation via pre-recorded video, on the work of the IIC, and the established mode of cooperation between the IIC and emerging biotech/medtech companies. Specifically, the IIC provides many services for the startups, including clinical consultation & matching, industry-academia cooperation, product regulation & market information, marketing promotion & exhibition activities, the application for patent and intellectual property of medical products and more. Dr. Meng then presented examples of successful cases of collaborate between the IIC and emerging medtech research, and the future direction of the IIC, including the availible opportunities to cooperate for international companies.

Wendy Chang from Dentall, one of TAcc+’s outstanding alumni startups, presented the company’s journey from its official launch in 2016 to becoming an established player in dental clinic management software in Taiwan & Vietnam. Chang’s presentation gave an overview of the company’s product, as well as some insights behind its strategic decision making as a startup business.

Jerry Lin, Senior Project Manager from the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), presented an outline of ITRI’s work in connecting startups and small & medium sized businesses with Taiwan’s robust design & manufacturing ecosystem. ITRI’s platform, TRIPLE (The Taiwan Rapid Innovation Prototyping League for Entrepreneurs), focuses on identifying the status of startups, and then in alignment with the development stage of their products, connecting them with different design & manufacture partners in Taiwan, including partners in system integration, prototyping, and mass production. Lin also presented some notable international success cases in TRIPLE’s cooperation portfolio.

In the coming weeks, the TAcc+ International Program will be presenting 3 more webinars. The webinars will take place on 3 consecutive Fridays at 4 PM Taipei time (GMT+8).

Webinar #2, on the 21st of August, will focus on the topic of Hardware Design and IoT Enterprise cooperation. It will include the lectures "How to Develop a Good Design Strategy: Reducing the Distance between Concept and Real Product" by HuaZhun Product Design & Development, "Entrepreneurship and Investment: The Untold Story" by Chroma ATE INC., and the Reverse Pitch (IoT) by BizlinkHolding Inc.

Webinar #3, on the 28th of August, will focus on Taiwan’s supply chain. This webinar will include an examination of Taiwan's startup ecosystem, and an account of the "billion-dollar IoT corporation" model for collaborating with startups. Finally, there will be a presenation of cases where startups, with the assistance of larger companies, speed up the process of bringing their products to market.

Webinar #4, on the 4th of September, will include a more detailed presentation on the TAcc+ project, and the Startup Terrace campus in Linkou, New Taipei City. This will be followed by a presenation on the sucessful cases of collaboration between a large semiconductor company (Hermes-Epitek) and startups. The program will also include the IoT Enterprise Reverse Pitch segment.

All interested parties are welcome to participate in the webinars for free.

To sign-up for the upcoming webinars, please follow this link:

https://forms.gle/urf48bbnKMVJispN7

To re-watch the 1st TAcc+ International Program webinar, please follow this link:

https://www.facebook.com/TaiwanAcceleratorplus/videos/2721130374838671