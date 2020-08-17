Laboratory Robotics and Automation Market 2020 Sales, Size, Share, Growth and Trend Forecast to 2025
The study involves forecasted global Laboratory Robotics and Automation market value and growth rate, as per the researchers' review. This Global Laboratory Robotics and Automation market Research offers an analysis of current market dynamics, barriers, drivers and metrics and also offers a perspective for important segments. Business growth is expected in various sectors, too. The study reach often necessitates comprehensive segmental research. There is also a geographic overview of the global Laboratory Robotics and Automation market across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, along with quantitative sizes of the country-level market. The report also includes a comprehensive overview of the strategies used by major market players as well as new entrants.
Laboratory Robotics and Automation market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Laboratory Robotics and Automation market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Laboratory Robotics and Automation market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
The key players covered in this study
Tecan Group
Yaskawa Electric
Universal Robots
Protedyne (LabCorp)
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Anton Paar
HighRes Biosolutions
Hamilton Robotics
Aurora Biomed
Aerotech
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Low-Cost Laboratory Robotics
Biological Laboratory Robotics
Pharmaceutical Laboratory Robotics
Market segment by Application, split into
Clinical Laboratories
Research Laboratories
Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Laboratory Robotics and Automation market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Laboratory Robotics and Automation Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.2.2 Low-Cost Laboratory Robotics
1.2.3 Biological Laboratory Robotics
1.2.4 Pharmaceutical Laboratory Robotics
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Laboratory Robotics and Automation Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.3.2 Clinical Laboratories
1.3.3 Research Laboratories
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Laboratory Robotics and Automation Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Global Laboratory Robotics and Automation Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Laboratory Robotics and Automation Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Laboratory Robotics and Automation Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Laboratory Robotics and Automation Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Market Restraints
....
11Key Players Profiles
11.1 Tecan Group
11.1.1 Tecan Group Company Details
11.1.2 Tecan Group Business Overview
11.1.3 Tecan Group Laboratory Robotics and Automation Introduction
11.1.4 Tecan Group Revenue in Laboratory Robotics and Automation Business (2015-2020))
11.1.5 Tecan Group Recent Development
11.2 Yaskawa Electric
11.2.1 Yaskawa Electric Company Details
11.2.2 Yaskawa Electric Business Overview
11.2.3 Yaskawa Electric Laboratory Robotics and Automation Introduction
11.2.4 Yaskawa Electric Revenue in Laboratory Robotics and Automation Business (2015-2020)
11.2.5 Yaskawa Electric Recent Development
11.3 Universal Robots
11.3.1 Universal Robots Company Details
11.3.2 Universal Robots Business Overview
11.3.3 Universal Robots Laboratory Robotics and Automation Introduction
11.3.4 Universal Robots Revenue in Laboratory Robotics and Automation Business (2015-2020)
11.3.5 Universal Robots Recent Development
11.4 Protedyne (LabCorp)
11.4.1 Protedyne (LabCorp) Company Details
11.4.2 Protedyne (LabCorp) Business Overview
11.4.3 Protedyne (LabCorp) Laboratory Robotics and Automation Introduction
11.4.4 Protedyne (LabCorp) Revenue in Laboratory Robotics and Automation Business (2015-2020)
11.4.5 Protedyne (LabCorp) Recent Development
11.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific
11.5.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Details
11.5.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Business Overview
11.5.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Laboratory Robotics and Automation Introduction
11.5.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Revenue in Laboratory Robotics and Automation Business (2015-2020)
11.5.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Development
11.6 Anton Paar
11.7 HighRes Biosolutions
11.8 Hamilton Robotics
11.9 Aurora Biomed
11.10 Aerotech
11.11 Cleveland Automation Engineering
