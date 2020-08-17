Poetic Gene Comes Alive in New Collection
The creative generational pursuit through poetry and artworksPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Benjamin and the Hitchcock families have been in America for several generations. And while they have produced farmers, architects, clergyman, and diplomats, now and then, they were given a poet or an artist. This starts a creative journey that spans across generations.
Marilyn Benjamin Wassmann’s “Pen Scratching Poets: A Collection of One Family’s Creative Pursuits” is a mesmerizing collection of poetry and art work dedicated to everyone’s family. She gives readers an in-depth insight into her world through her poems and essays, highlighted by her grandmother’s, her relatives’ and her nieces’ and nephews’ poems. Getting deeper into the pages. Wassmann shares the deeply personal encounters described by her grandmother and her other relatives’ poems like “To My Children” and “To My Rod” along with the very moving “Chum Our Dog” and “Valentine to My Lynn and (Our) Unborn Child.” Marilyn has also bravely featured her hope for the country in the poems “America” and “Longing for Peace,” while celebrating the holidays with the “Season Greetings” section.
Wassmann was born in a leap year and earned four degrees-two in art history, one in library science, and one in studio art. Before retiring in 2011, Marilyn worked as an art cataloger at the Library of Congress. She has illustrated and contributed to anthologies for the Greenbelt Writers Group, and in 2010, she published a children’s book with her husband’s assistance entitled “What the Wind Blew In.”
Besides drawing and painting, Marilyn writes poetry in her spare time. She lives in Hyattsville, Maryland, with her husband, Paul, and some fish, one rabbit, and several cats.
