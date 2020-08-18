Monkey Bones Productions Unveils New Event Venue for Maury County

Sam DeFeo on the left and Brice Isabell on the right. Photo by Kasi Sims from Kreations by Kasi.

We ain’t Monkeying around!

COLUMBIA, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are not a lot of things to do in the Spring Hill/Columbia area. When you need to travel an hour to experience even the smallest form of entertainment, it gets to be bothersome for locals in the Middle TN area. Monkey Bones looks to fix that issue by producing a 16 acres outdoor event space in Columbia Tennessee!

Monkey Bones Productions is a new production business with a big company feel and production values. Going Bananas for storytelling, entertainment, and moments, the event company is looking to bring new ideas and strategies to each event that they put on. They hope to push the boundaries of what has been done around the local mule town and collaborate with creatives to make their events the best.

At the helm of new enterprises are long term residents and co-founders Brice Isabell and Sam DeFeo. The two have lived in the area for a long time and have seen the city change, events come and go, and still nothing to do for young people. When they were presented with the ability to bring entertainment to Maury County, they took it and ran. “It all started with a phone call in a porta-potty” Brice Isabell likes to say. "I am still baffled that with all the growing I have seen from Spring Hill, that the issues still stand. I want to change that and I look forward to doing so." Sam said when asked about why he wants to bring this to the area.

Mr. Isabell and DeFeo are bringing something new and exciting to the area. They understand that there's very little for entertainment and wish to fix it. They look forward to working with small businesses to celebrate entrepreneurship by creating a new flea and farmers market that features local businesses, artisans, and homemade crafts. With their first Halloween event opening up the event venue on September 25th, 2020, they look to provide all kinds of entertainment for the locals while keeping everyone safe. The event promoters look forward to working with the community from individuals to networking with businesses in the area. They plan to bring great things in the following months, and to participate, all you have to do is show up and have fun! To find out more about Monkey Bones Productions, check them out on the website and social media at www.monkeybonesproductions.com.