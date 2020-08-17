Florida Primary: Largest Electronic U.S. Flag & L.E.D. "VOTE" Lapel Button Image Illuminate Paramount Miami Worldcenter

Largest Electronic Stars & Stripes and L.E.D. VOTE Lapel Button Image Light-Up Skyline at Paramount Miami Worldcenter for Florida Primary Elections (Bryan Glazer: World Satellite Television News) Largest L.E.D. Stars and Stripes Display Lights-Up Paramount Miami Worldcenter for Florida Primary Elections (Bryan Glazer: World Satellite Television News) Daniel Kodsi, CEO-Developer, Paramount Miami Worldcenter (Bryan Glazer: World Satellite Television News)

The Paramount Miami Worldcenter tower lighting is a patriotic public service message, encouraging citizens to cast their ballots and exercise their constitutional right to vote.” — Daniel Kodsi, CEO-Developer, Paramount Miami Worldcenter

MIAMI, FL, USA, August 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On this, the night before Florida’s statewide primary election day, America’s largest electronic U.S. flag and an enormous L.E.D. “VOTE” lapel button image are lighting-up the “Magic City” skyline from high atop the 700-foot tall, 60-story, $600-million Paramount Miami Worldcenter.

Paramount is the soaring signature skyscraper of the 27-acre, $4-Billion Miami Worldcenter. It is currently America’s largest active urban core construction project and the nation’s second-biggest real estate development.

Miami Worldcenter is the city’s new mega retail, residential, hospitality, entertainment and transportation complex.

Paramount Miami Worldcenter is the sixth-tallest building south of New York City and is the world’s most heavily-amenitized futuristic luxury residential skyscraper. It features the world’s most technologically-advanced light emitting diode (LED) animation system.

Stars, Stripes & VOTE Images

At the top of the Paramount Miami super structure is a 150-foot-tall by 300-foot-wide field of fluttering five-pointed stars and a 70-foot-high by 70-foot-wide lapel button-style image, with the word “VOTE.” Running through the center column of the building is a 693-foot vertical stream of red and white stripes and the words, “VOTE FLA.”

Paramount Worldcenter CEO-Developer Daniel Kodsi (Cod-See) says, “The Paramount Miami Worldcenter tower lighting is a patriotic public service message aimed at encouraging the state’s estimated 10-million eligible voters to cast their ballots and exercise their constitutional right to vote.”

Thousands of Lights

“Paramount Miami Worldcenter’s $3-Million, 15,000 watts, one-of-a-kind Color Kinetics animation system features 14,300 light emitting diodes (LED) that can create a combination of 16.2 million colors,” explains Kodsi.

The diodes are individually embedded in more than 10,000 panes of high-impact glass. It took three years to design the lighting system and 10-months for a team of 12 technicians to complete the installation process, according to Kodsi.

Tower Lighting Times

The tower lighting will last through the night of Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Paramount will be lit-up for two-minutes, at the top and bottom of every hour, from sunset until midnight.

Primary Elections

There are hundreds of candidates seeking their parties’ nominations for U.S. congressional and state legislative seats; mayoral, county commission and city council offices; and judicial, clerk and school board positions. Primary winners will move-on to the November 3, 2020 general election.

About Paramount

Paramount Miami Worldcenter’s 549 high-rise homes, of which 24 are penthouses, range in price from $750,000 to $10 million.

Paramount Miami Worldcenter broke ground in late 2015. It opened earlier this year.

Largest Urban Deck

Paramount also features America’s largest urban amenities deck situated atop its seventh-floor parking garage. The deck is a four-acre oasis of resort-style pools, bungalows, villas, tennis courts and a soccer field over-looking downtown Miami.

Miami Worldcenter

Miami Worldcenter will be composed of Paramount and 10 other towers, multiple hotels, the new Miami Convention Center, a half-mile long retail and restaurant promenade, and the adjacent Brightline rail terminal. Brightline, which has suspended service during the coronavirus pandemic, connects Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. Rail expansion to Orlando is now underway.

Paramount and the Caoba residential buildings and the railroad terminal are completed. Two other buildings are currently under construction and another, the Legacy Hotel and Residences, will soon break ground.

At 27-acres, Miami Worldcenter is one-acre smaller than New York’s Hudson Yards at 28-acres. Hudson Yards is America’s largest real estate development.

Miami Worldcenter is five-acres larger than Rockefeller Center, at 22-acres, which was built in 1932.

The Worldcenter is located one-block west of the American Airlines Arena.

The entire project is expected to be completed in 2023.

About the Lighting Designer

Paramount Miami Worldcenter’s lighting system was designed and installed by LED Smith, Inc. of Delray Beach, Florida.

CEO Gavin Cooper says during his 25-years in the specialized structural lighting industry, he has created systems for more than 20 globally-recognized projects, including New York City’s Empire State Building and the neon-clad Miami River Bridge, which transports the elevated Metrorail across the inland waterway.

