Onera Health Named to the 2020 CB Insights Digital Health 150
Onera Health recognized for achievements in developing clinical-grade home monitoring for sleep and chronic disease management.NEW YORK, USA, August 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CB Insights today named Onera Health to its second annual Digital Health 150 ranking, which showcases the 150 most promising private digital health companies in the world.
The 2020 Digital Health 150 cohort highlights startups that are reimagining the lines of the traditional healthcare experience across 12 categories, from Virtual Care Delivery and Clinical Trials, to Drug Discovery and Specialty Care. Countries represented this year include Canada, China, Israel, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States, among others.
“This year’s Digital Health 150 is our most global ever, covering the best private healthcare companies from 17 countries. Beyond geographic diversity, these companies are innovating across the entire healthcare value chain, spanning technologies that benefit pharma & biotech companies, to payers, hospitals, insurers, and more,” said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. “Last year’s Digital Health 150 winners saw numerous exits and went on to raise nearly $5 billion in investor financing after being recognized. We look forward to seeing the success of this year's class of the best in digital health."
With offices in Silicon Valley and the Netherlands, Onera Health has already raised over $10 million dollars of first round equity capital to bring their breakthrough sleep medicine and remote monitoring technology to market. Earlier this summer, they also received a €2.5 million grant from the prestigious European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator, and last year, Onera and key partners were awarded grants from OP-ZUID and Eurostar to help fund R&D projects with combined budgets totaling over €4.6 million.
Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the Digital Health 150 from hundreds of applications based on several factors including patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, partnerships, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The Mosaic Score, based on CB Insights’ algorithm, measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies to help predict a company’s momentum.
Onera Heath stood out with a mission rooted in the staggering fact that 1 in 5 people today struggle with a sleep disorder, most of which remain undiagnosed and untreated. Their breakthrough technologies will soon modernize sleep medicine by making sleep services accessible to all, anytime, anywhere and regardless of socioeconomics or geographic location. Onera is redefining the ‘gold standard’ of remote sleep monitoring, by developing proprietary clinical-grade monitoring patches that patients can easily apply at home, innovative machine learning algorithms that quickly analyze patient data for a variety of sleep disorders and easy remote access to a team of sleep physicians for diagnosis and treatment follow up. And because Onera’s patches monitor brain, lung and heart functions, the potential is great for use in other medical fields and for a variety of chronic conditions.
Quick facts on the 2020 Digital Health 150:
● The 2020 Digital Health 150 startups have raised over $20B in funding across 600+ deals from 900+ unique investors.
● The list includes 12 unicorns (companies that have reached a valuation of $1B+) focused on a diverse range of digital health solutions, including telehealth, insurance, and robotic surgical systems.
● Many have formed partnerships with key industry players like the American Heart Association, Cigna, and Mount Sinai Health System.
About CB Insights
At CB Insights, we believe the most complex strategic business questions are best answered with facts. We are a machine intelligence company that synthesizes, analyzes and visualizes millions of documents to give our clients fast, fact-based insights. Serving the majority of the Fortune 100, we give companies the power to make better decisions, take control of their own future, and capitalize on change.
Contact:
Keith Swiader, Manager - PR & Communications
keith.swiader@cbinsights.com
917-214-1028
About Onera Health
Onera Health is a leader in transforming sleep medicine and remote monitoring. Their breakthrough diagnostic solutions and services are poised to help millions of people struggling with sleep-related ailments, while also impacting other medical fields by monitoring a variety of chronic conditions, ultimately improving the health and quality of life for patients around the world. Onera is headquartered in California’s Silicon Valley and has R&D offices in the Netherlands. For more information, please visit www.onerahealth.com.
Contact:
Soukaina Adnane
Onera Health
+31 6 55253424
email us here