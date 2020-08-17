Timely and topical color screen-print by Roy Lichtenstein will headline Neue Auctions' next online auction, August 22nd

Screen-print in colors by Roy Lichtenstein (American, 1923-1997), titled The Oval Office, a politically-themed work, especially meaningful in today’s trying times (est. $30,000-$50,000).

The first three lots of the auction are lovely and charming daily sketch paintings by Uganda-born Cleveland artist Algesa O’Sickey (1917-2006), all modestly estimated. One is shown here.

Neue is proud to present two ceramic vessels by Claude Conover (American, 1907-1994), a mid-century modern favorite. Lot 94, titled Hoplac, shown, is 24 inches tall (est. $5,000-$7,000).

Cleveland artist Viktor Schreckengost (1906-2008) is represented with a trio of offerings, lot 6 being a large ink and watercolor on illustration board of musical instruments (est. $3,000-5,000).