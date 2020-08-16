Supreme Components International to Distribute Honeywell's Inertial Sensors and Navigators for ASEAN & Pacific Markets

We are very excited to be associated with Honeywell and have the rich experience and resources to discover and grow the market.” — Mr. Vick Aggarwala, President & CEO, SCI

SINGAPORE, August 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Supreme Components International (SCI) is proud to announce its appointment as an authorized non-exclusive distributor till 31 December 2022 for Honeywell’s Inertial Measurement Units (IMUs) and Inertial Navigation Systems which are electronic devices that provide very precise rotation, acceleration, location data enabling systems to calculate its position, direction and speed, even when GPS signals are lost.

Honeywell has been developing high-performance and industry leading IMUs and inertial navigation systems that are used on nearly all aircrafts for many decades, and now these components can also serve several emerging industrial applications such as autonomous vehicles, communications, marine, mobile mapping, and surveying.

SCI will now be able to distribute Honeywell’s complete range of advanced IMUs and Navigation Devices, including the newly launched inertial navigation system HGuide n380, that is designed to provide an accurate and robust navigation service to industrial applications, such as autonomous vehicles or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), even when global navigation satellite signals are unavailable.

With this appointment by Honeywell, SCI strongly believes that it can provide competitive service to customers in ASEAN and Pacific markets at the ‘speed of thought’ – an SCI hallmark that guarantees swift service with no compromise on quality. Having a total of 12 offices, SCI is well-positioned to cater to the needs of customers across these regions.

“We are very excited to be associated with Honeywell and have the rich experience and resources to discover and grow the market”, says Mr. Vick Aggarwala, President & CEO, SCI.

“Honeywell’s suite of IMUs and navigators will be a key enabler of emerging segments. We always explore ways to deliver the best possible solutions to help our customers in the Asia Pacific region more effectively through working closely with recognized industry players like SCI”, says Amit Kaul, Leader, Business & General Aviation, Asia Pacific, Honeywell Aerospace.

Media Contacts:

Honeywell

Yvonne Yap

+60 172143512

Yvonne.Yap@honeywell.com