VSP Middlesex Barracks/Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A303443
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Joseph Szarejko
STATION: VSP Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802 229 9191
DATE/TIME: August 14, 2020 @ 2024 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Batchelder Street, Waterbury Vermont.
VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Richard R. Tyler
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richmond Vermont.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 14, 2020 at approximately 2024 hours, Vermont State Police responded to 3 Batchelder Street in the Town of Waterbury for a reported Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order complaint. Further investigation revealed that Richard Tyler had called an individual several times, while the Abuse Prevention Order was in place. Tyler was subsequently flash cited into Washington County District Court on August 18, 2020 at 12:30 PM to answer the charge of Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/18/2020 @ 12:30 PM
COURT: Washington
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: NO
