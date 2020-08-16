Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 138 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,717 in the last 365 days.

VSP Middlesex Barracks/Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A303443

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Joseph Szarejko                            

STATION: VSP Middlesex                  

CONTACT#: 802 229 9191

DATE/TIME: August 14, 2020 @ 2024 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Batchelder Street, Waterbury Vermont.

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Richard R. Tyler                                            

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richmond Vermont.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 14, 2020 at approximately 2024 hours, Vermont State Police responded to 3 Batchelder Street in the Town of Waterbury for a reported Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order complaint.  Further investigation revealed that Richard Tyler had called an individual several times, while the Abuse Prevention Order was in place.  Tyler was subsequently flash cited into Washington County District Court on August 18, 2020 at 12:30 PM to answer the charge of Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  8/18/2020 @ 12:30 PM            

COURT: Washington

LODGED - LOCATION:      

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: NO

Trooper Joseph Szarejko (264)

Vermont State Police

Troop "A" Middlesex Barracks

Phone # (802) 229-9191

FAX # (802) 229-2648

 

 

 

You just read:

VSP Middlesex Barracks/Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.