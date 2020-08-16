VSP Middlesex Barracks/Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A303443

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Joseph Szarejko

STATION: VSP Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802 229 9191

DATE/TIME: August 14, 2020 @ 2024 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Batchelder Street, Waterbury Vermont.

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Richard R. Tyler

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richmond Vermont.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 14, 2020 at approximately 2024 hours, Vermont State Police responded to 3 Batchelder Street in the Town of Waterbury for a reported Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order complaint. Further investigation revealed that Richard Tyler had called an individual several times, while the Abuse Prevention Order was in place. Tyler was subsequently flash cited into Washington County District Court on August 18, 2020 at 12:30 PM to answer the charge of Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/18/2020 @ 12:30 PM

COURT: Washington

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: NO