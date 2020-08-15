Hoyer Statement on Three Months Since Passage of the Heroes Act

“It has now been three months since the Democratic-led House passed the Heroes Act, the next major piece of legislation to address the COVID-19 crisis and its economic impacts. It has also now been three months since Mitch McConnell, Senate Republicans, and President Trump decided to hit the pause button on the fight against this pandemic and our economic recovery. For ninety days, the Heroes Act has sat on Mitch McConnell’s desk, untouched, while Republicans fight among themselves on how little they believe ought to be done to help Americans struggling through this crisis. In that time, an additional 80,000 Americans have died from the virus. More than 3.8 million cases have been confirmed. When expanded unemployment insurance benefits expired, 30 million people in our country who were laid off from their jobs lost access to that emergency economic lifeline because Republicans have refused to do their jobs. This is unacceptable and unconscionable.

“House Democrats will not stop fighting for the people. We will not allow our nation to surrender to this pandemic. We will never abandon those who are struggling to stay in their homes, put food on their kids’ tables, or to protect the safety of their families by staying home and observing quarantine and social distancing rules. Democrats believe that we are in this fight together. It’s long past time for Republicans to get serious about this crisis and work with us to ensure that Congress does not abandon those it represents and serves.”