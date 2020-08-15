Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hospitalizations Hit New Low

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced hospitalizations have dropped to 523, a new low since March 17. The Governor also announced a new record high number of COVID-19 tests reported to New York State - 88,668. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

 

"In New York, we knew from the beginning that testing would be a key factor in controlling this new virus. We ramped up testing immediately and took a nation-leading role in developing capacity to test as many New Yorkers as possible, and I'm proud that we continue to raise the bar and we've broken our record high once again," Governor Cuomo said. "Yesterday's numbers - especially the new low in hospitalizations - continue to reflect the progress we've made during this pandemic, but we will keep monitoring the data and the alarming increases in cases around the country. My message is the same: stay New York Smart, wash your hands, socially distance, and wear masks!"

 

Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 1,344 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 22 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of yesterday's observed violations is below:

 

  • Bronx - 5
  • Brooklyn - 12
  • Manhattan - 3
  • Queens - 1
  • Nassau - 1

 

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

 

  • Patient Hospitalization - 523 (-31)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 76
  • Hospital Counties - 28
  • Number ICU - 120 (-7)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 58 (-1)
  • Total Discharges - 74,081 (+84)
  • Deaths - 5
  • Total Deaths - 25,244

 

Of the 88,668 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 734, or 0.83 percent, were positive. Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

 

REGION

WEDNESDAY

THURSDAY

FRIDAY

Capital Region

0.7%

0.6%

0.5%

Central New York

1.0%

0.9%

0.9%

Finger Lakes

0.7%

0.8%

0.5%

Long Island

0.6%

0.8%

0.9%

Mid-Hudson

0.8%

0.9%

0.7%

Mohawk Valley

0.4%

0.6%

0.5%

New York City

1.0%

0.9%

1.0%

North Country

0.1%

0.3%

0.2%

Southern Tier

0.5%

0.6%

0.2%

Western New York

0.7%

0.7%

1.3%

 

The Governor also confirmed 734 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 424,901 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 424,901 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

2,643

4

Allegany

80

0

Broome

1,165

0

Cattaraugus

170

1

Cayuga

163

0

Chautauqua

263

3

Chemung

188

1

Chenango

218

0

Clinton

131

1

Columbia

551

0

Cortland

97

0

Delaware

107

0

Dutchess

4,668

13

Erie

9,114

50

Essex

59

2

Franklin

54

0

Fulton

303

0

Genesee

284

0

Greene

297

1

Hamilton

8

0

Herkimer

282

4

Jefferson

143

0

Lewis

47

0

Livingston

178

0

Madison

421

2

Monroe

5,143

21

Montgomery

184

3

Nassau

43,891

51

Niagara

1,529

5

NYC

229,916

382

Oneida

2,195

6

Onondaga

3,663

17

Ontario

367

1

Orange

11,229

12

Orleans

300

1

Oswego

271

7

Otsego

118

0

Putnam

1,459

2

Rensselaer

789

4

Rockland

13,997

16

Saratoga

783

1

Schenectady

1,101

9

Schoharie

69

0

Schuyler

23

1

Seneca

93

0

St. Lawrence

263

0

Steuben

306

3

Suffolk

44,109

64

Sullivan

1,493

2

Tioga

195

0

Tompkins

238

2

Ulster

2,089

3

Warren

312

0

Washington

261

1

Wayne

269

4

Westchester

36,435

33

Wyoming

118

0

Yates

59

1

 

Yesterday, there were 5 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,244. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

 

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Bronx

1

Kings

2

Richmond

1

Schenectady

1

Hospitalizations Hit New Low

