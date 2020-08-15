Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 556 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,962 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks/ Arrest on Warrant

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B501581

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Slaney                        

STATION: VSP New Haven                 

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 8/14/2020 @ 2338 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hillside Drive, Starksboro

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant

 

ACCUSED: Gary Bevins                                             

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 8/14/2020 at approximately 2326 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks responded to a neighbor dispute in the Town of Starksboro. During the investigation Troopers learned that Gary Bevins (52) was in the area and staying with the offender. Troopers knocked on the door to the residence where Bevins was believed to be residing. Upon identifying Bevins Troopers placed Bevins under arrest due to having an active arrest warrant for Disorderly Conduct. The warrant was issued by the Addison County Superior Court, Bevins was subsequently transported to Southern State Correctional Facility.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/26/2020 @ 1230 hours           

COURT: Addison County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility   

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

You just read:

New Haven Barracks/ Arrest on Warrant

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.