New Haven Barracks/ Arrest on Warrant

CASE#: 20B501581

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Slaney

STATION: VSP New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 8/14/2020 @ 2338 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hillside Drive, Starksboro

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Gary Bevins

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 8/14/2020 at approximately 2326 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks responded to a neighbor dispute in the Town of Starksboro. During the investigation Troopers learned that Gary Bevins (52) was in the area and staying with the offender. Troopers knocked on the door to the residence where Bevins was believed to be residing. Upon identifying Bevins Troopers placed Bevins under arrest due to having an active arrest warrant for Disorderly Conduct. The warrant was issued by the Addison County Superior Court, Bevins was subsequently transported to Southern State Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/26/2020 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.