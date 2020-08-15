New Haven Barracks/ Arrest on Warrant
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B501581
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Slaney
STATION: VSP New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 8/14/2020 @ 2338 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Hillside Drive, Starksboro
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Gary Bevins
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 8/14/2020 at approximately 2326 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks responded to a neighbor dispute in the Town of Starksboro. During the investigation Troopers learned that Gary Bevins (52) was in the area and staying with the offender. Troopers knocked on the door to the residence where Bevins was believed to be residing. Upon identifying Bevins Troopers placed Bevins under arrest due to having an active arrest warrant for Disorderly Conduct. The warrant was issued by the Addison County Superior Court, Bevins was subsequently transported to Southern State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/26/2020 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $200
MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.