Hawaii COVID-19 Joint Information Center Daily News Digest, August 14, 2020

Posted on Aug 14, 2020 in Latest News

Department of Health: DOH is reporting 233 newly diagnosed coronavirus cases today, with 218 on O‘ahu. Hawai‘i Island has five (5) new cases, Maui reports nine (9), and Kaua‘i has one (1). No additional deaths were reported in the last 24-hour reporting period.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 12:00 noon, August 14, 2020

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 218 4,117 Hawai‘i 5 144 Maui 9 204 Kauai 1 53 Moloka‘i 0 2 Lana‘i 0 0 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 0 23 Total Cases 233 4,543++ Deaths 0 40

++As a result of updated information one case from O‘ahu and one case from Maui were removed from the counts.

Hospitalization count as of 8/12/20 at 5:30 pm: 3-Hawai‘i, 1-Maui, 165-O‘ahu, 4-Kaua‘i

Laboratory* Testing Data There were 2,649 additional COVID-19 tests reported via electronic laboratory reporting.

Total Number of Individuals Tested by Clinical and State Laboratories Positive Negative 156,266** 4,543 151,697

*Electronic Laboratory Reporting **26 test results were inconclusive

For more tables, charts and visualizations visit the DOH Disease Outbreak Control Division:https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii

Department of Public Safety: Additional OCCC Inmates Test Positive for COVID-19 Thirty-eight (38) additional O‘ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) inmates have tested positive for COVID-19. The latest cases were announced today. This brings the total number of inmates who have tested positive in Hawai‘i to 124. It was announced earlier this week that a total of 23 staff members had also tested positive. PSD coordinated with DOH to conduct mass testing of all OCCC inmates in each of the 19 individual housing units at OCCC.

OCCC operations/maintenance staff and work lines have increased cleaning of all housing and intake modules. A deep cleaning vendor is scheduled to come in and perform sanitation services. PSD will continue to closely monitor the spread of COVID-19 and make additional operational and preventative decisions as the situation evolves. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/

Hawai‘i Tourism Authority: 1,943 Passengers Arrive on Thursday Yesterday, a total of 1,943 people arrived in Hawai‘i including 502 visitors and 586 returning residents. There was a total of 34 arriving flights. This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state yesterday but does not show interisland travel.

AIRPORT ARRIVALS FOR THURSDAY, AUGUST 13, 2020

KONA MAUI O‘AHU LĪHUʻE TOTAL Crew 14 19 236 8 277 Transit 190 190 Military 115 115 Exempt 126 126 Relocate to Hawai‘i 22 13 109 3 147 Returning Resident 48 72 455 11 586 Visitor 53 38 379 32 502 GRAND TOTAL 137 142 1,610 54 1,943 Flights 3 3 26 2 34

Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency: Residents Asked to Complete COVID-19 Survey The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on many residents in the State of Hawai‘i. To assure that the needs of the people are identified and addressed appropriately, HI-EMA is conducting a survey to determine what residents see as the most important issues the state is facing. One adult per household is asked to fill out the survey, which takes about 10 minutes to complete. To fill out the survey: http://go.hawaii.edu/3P6

New PSAs Aim to Inform Residents about COVID-19 HI-EMA has been producing and promoting short, informative videos about the battle with COVID-19 in an educational series titled, ‘FYI.’ Each episode features an expert from HI-EMA’s Emergency Support Function (ESF-8) as they explain different aspects of the virus, transmission, prevention, and community health aspects in simple terms. All the videos run under two minutes and are closed-captioned. To access the videos:

Department of Defense: National Guardsmen Support DOH with Contact Mapping Hawai‘i National Guard members have been stepping in to support DOH with contact mapping at the Hawai‘i Convention Center. A total of 21 guardsmen are assisting on O‘ahu alone.

