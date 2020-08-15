Williston Barracks//Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon//Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A103460 and 20A103198

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Marchand

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 8/14/2020 and 7/27/2020 between approximately 0645 and 0700 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 between Exit 12 and Exit 16

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

ACCUSED: Unknown

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont State Police are investigating two incidents, one on the morning of 7/27, and another on the morning of 8/14, where a male in a white truck reportedly pointed a firearm at motorists on I-89 in Chittenden County. A motorist captured a photograph of the white truck from the morning of 8/14, which is attached to this press release. It is also described as having heavy tint on the front windows. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the State Police in Williston at 802-878-7111.