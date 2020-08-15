Williston Barracks//Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon//Request for Information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A103460 and 20A103198
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Marchand
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 8/14/2020 and 7/27/2020 between approximately 0645 and 0700 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 between Exit 12 and Exit 16
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon
ACCUSED: Unknown
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont State Police are investigating two incidents, one on the morning of 7/27, and another on the morning of 8/14, where a male in a white truck reportedly pointed a firearm at motorists on I-89 in Chittenden County. A motorist captured a photograph of the white truck from the morning of 8/14, which is attached to this press release. It is also described as having heavy tint on the front windows. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the State Police in Williston at 802-878-7111.