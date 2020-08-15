Chief Justice Seeks Public Comment on Judicial Nominees

HONOLULU – Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald announced today that he is seeking public comment on judicial nominees for vacancies in the District Court and District Family Court of the First Circuit (Oahu), as a result of the retirements of District Court Judges Clarence Pacarro, Lono Lee, and Hilary Gangnes and District Family Court Judges Paul Murakami and Steven Nakashima, as well as the appointments of Judges Kevin Souza and Trish Morikawa to the Circuit Court bench.

The names submitted for these vacancies by the Judicial Selection Commission, in alphabetical order, are:

Russ S. Awakuni Mr. Awakuni is currently employed by the Legal Aid Society of Hawaii. Awakuni is a graduate of Loyola Law School and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 1993.

William C. Bagasol Mr. Bagasol is currently employed as a Deputy Public Defender with the Office of the Public Defender. Bagasol is a graduate of the University of California at San Francisco Hastings College of Law and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 1987.

Michelle N. Comeau Ms. Comeau is Of Counsel with Nakashima Ching LLC and serves as a Per Diem Judge in the District Court of the First Circuit. Comeau is a graduate of the University of Californiat at Los Angeles School of Law and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 2011.

Angela-Jo L. Correa-Pei Ms. Correa-Pei is currently employed as a Strategy Consultant at Kamehameha Schools. Correa-Pei is a graduate of the William S. Richardson School of Law and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 2000.

Harvey M. Demetrakopoulos Mr. Demetrakopoulos is currently employed at Shim & Chang, AAL, ALC. Demetrakopoulos is a graduate of the William S. Richardson School of Law and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 1989.

Tracy S. Fukui Ms. Fukui is currently employed by the Office of the Corporation Counsel, City and County of Honolulu. Fukui is graduate of Lewis and Clark Law School and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 1998.

Thomas A.K. Haia Mr. Haia is currently employed at Thomas A.K. Haia, Attorney at Law and serves as a Per Diem Judge in the District Court of the First Circuit. Haia is a gradaute of the William S. Richardson School of Law and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 1995.

Karin L. Holma Ms. Holma is currently employed at Bays Lung Rose & Holma. Holma is a graduate of Willamette University College of Law and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 1990.

Chastity T. Imamura Ms. Imamura is currently employed as a Hearings Officer with the Office of Dispute Resolution in the Department of the Attorney General. Imamura is a graduate of the William S. Richardson School of Law and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 2002.

Craig W. Jerome Mr. Jerome is currently employed as an Assistant Federal Public Defender with the Office of Hawaii Federal Public Defender. Jerome is a graduate of the William S. Richardson School of Law and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 2007.

Clarissa Y. Malinao Ms. Malinao is currently employed at Clarissa Y. Malinao, Attorney at Law and serves as a Per Diem Judge in the District Court of the First Circuit. Malinao is a graduate of Whittier Law School and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 2006.

Simeona L.L.A. Mariano Ms. Mariano is currently employed as a Deputy Attorney General with the Department of the Attorney General. Mariano is a graduate of the William S. Richardson School of Law and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 2004.

Dyan K. Mitsuyama Ms. Mitsuyama is currently employed by Mitsuyama & Rebman, LLLC and serves as a Per Diem Judge in the District Court of the First Circuit.. Mitsuyama is a graduate of Gonzaga University School of Law and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 1998.

Courtney N. (Glaza) Naso Ms. Naso is currently employed by the Law Office of Steven J. Kim. Naso is a graduate of the Regent University School of Law and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 2006.

Elizabeth Paek-Harris Ms. Paek-Harris serves as a Per Diem Judge in the District Family Court of the First Circuit and was previously employed as Elizabeth-Paek-Harris, AAL, ALC. Paek-Harris is a graduate of the William S. Richardson School of Law and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 2003.

Andrew T. Park Mr. Park is currently employed at the Law Office of Andrew T. Park, LLLC and serves as a Per Diem Judge in the District Family Court of the First Circuit. He is a graduate of the William S. Richardson School of Law and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 2008.

Shanlyn A.S. Park Ms. Park is currently employed by McCorriston Miller Mukai MacKinnon LLP. Park is a graduate of the William S. Richardson School of Law and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 1995.

Scott M. Spallina Mr. Spallina is currently employed as a Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney with the Departmert of Prosecuting Attorney, City & County of Honolulu. Spallina is a graduate of the William S. Richardson School of Law and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 1995.

Richard W. Stacey Mr. Stacey is currently employed as a Deputy Attorney General with the Department of the Attorney General. Stacey is a graduate of Boston College Law School and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 1995.

Rochelle I. Vidinha (Cusumano) Ms. Vidinha is currently employed as a Deputy Prosecuting Attorney with the Departmert of Prosecuting Attorney, City & County of Honolulu. Vidinha is a graduate of the William S. Richardson School of Law and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar 2001.

Bryant G.F.Y. Zane Mr. Zane is currently employed as a Deputy Public Defender with the Office of the Public Defender. Zane is a graduate of Howard University School of Law and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 1996.

The Chief Justice has the discretion to assign judges to the district or district family court calendar. Comments about the qualifications and character of any of the nominees with regard to either calendar assignment may be sent, in writing, to:

Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald Supreme Court of Hawaii 417 South King Street Honolulu, HI 96813

Fax: (808) 539-4703 E-mail: chiefjustice@courts.hawaii.gov

Comments must be post-marked, e-mailed, faxed, or hand delivered no later than Monday, August 31, 2020. All comments will be kept confidential.