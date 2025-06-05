Beware of Text Scam Involving Bogus Unpaid Traffic Citations

The Hawaiʻi State Judiciary is warning the public about a scam that threatens drivers over nonexistent traffic citations.

People statewide are receiving text messages alleging to be from the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). The texts say that unless payment is made for unpaid traffic citations, the recipients driving privileges and vehicle registration will be suspended, they will be assessed a “service fee,” and their credit score will be affected.

Please know, you will not get texts, calls, or emails about unpaid traffic citations from the state courts or DMV unless you contacted them first either in person, in writing or via phone with a specific question. Generally, all communication from the Judiciary regarding unpaid citations is handled through the U.S. mail.

Anyone unsure whether they have an unpaid traffic citation should search by first and last name and also by license plate number in eCourt Kokua, the Judiciaryʻs public online case look-up system. People who have been issued citations can check the status of those citations by using the “case search” function in eCourt Kokua.