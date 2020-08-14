Polo, A fun Sport that is Family and COVID Friendly
A Polo handicap is a person's ticket to the world”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, August 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the Washington, D.C. area COVID has made people get creative on how to have fun while staying safe. For many, hiking has become a new hobby, something they never thought about doing in their lives. For others Polo has taken a new meaning to define success or on how to spend a weekend with your family.
— Sir Winston Churchill
This takes us only 30 miles away from Washington, D.C., to Summerhill Polo, a premier polo destination in Maryland. Owned and operated by Charlie Muldoon, the youngest member of one of polo's most iconic families. Speaking to Charlie he explains Summerhill Polo as “We are not a club. Rather, a community of polo enthusiasts of all levels who are eager to share our passion for the sport. We adhere to this philosophy and create a warm and welcoming atmosphere for all of our guests”.
Summerhill started as a passion and has developed into a place where you can enjoy professional high level matches on the weekends with your friends while enjoying food and drinks and also learn how to play the sport regardless of your riding skill. The Polo Academy is directed by Charlie who previously was a top American player, the captain of the USA Polo Team and also coach of the team on multiple occasions and his good friend and wingman Dario Sotomayor, the only U.S Polo Association Certified Instructor in the area and former player of the Mexican National Polo Team.
Sotomayor explains how this season they have grown exponentially; “We have got a vast amount of people wanting to learn how to play the sport. Individuals, couples and families who want to take their levels of adrenaline into the next level. It is our passion and we teach people with the highest standards always using innovative techniques”.
Both stated that their doors are always open and if you're interested in becoming part of this polo family you can always contact them at dsotomayor@summerhillpolo.com for more information. Come to learn or to enjoy a match in a safe and socially distant environment. Needles to say, the health and safety of all our students and staff is paramount, so we are strictly adhering to all of the CDC’s guidelines to fight the spread of COVID-19 and setting a cap of just 6 students per class.
