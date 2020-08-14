Gov. Kay Ivey Issues Census PSA
Gov. Ivey encourages Alabamians to complete their 2020 Census today. The deadline is September 30. Go to my2020census.gov or participate by phone or mail. (Governor’s Office, Lori Davis Jhons)
