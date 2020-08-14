Hoyer Statement on Trump’s Assault on the U.S. Postal Service

“In his pathological attempt to gain an electoral advantage by sabotaging the U.S. Postal Service, President Trump is putting at risk the health and well-being of veterans, seniors, and rural Americans who rely on the Postal Service to access needed prescription drugs and essential services. This is especially critical right now for the millions of Americans with pre-existing conditions that place them at higher risk from COVID-19 and who are staying home at all times for their own safety. Someone ought to remind President Trump that the Postal Service does more than deliver ballots; it provides essential connections and lifelines for the American people.

“With regard to voting, in addition to repeating falsehoods about absentee and mail-in ballots, President Trump has blocked Postal Service funding and appointed a partisan Postmaster General who is working to slow down mail processing and delivery so that ballots mailed even well in advance of Election Day cannot reach boards of election in time. This is one of the most shameful, illegal, and dirtiest tricks we have ever seen in the history of voter suppression in this country. To deny millions of Americans in nearly every state the ability to vote by mail in the middle of a pandemic is outrageous and dangerous. Congress must come together to take immediate action to provide the Postal Service with sufficient funds to carry out its duties and support voting by mail. That’s what House Democrats did in the Heroes Act, and I urge the Senate to take up that legislation without delay.”