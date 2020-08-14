Senator Iovino Announces $4.4 Million for Affordable Housing 

Allegheny County, PA – August 14, 2020 – Today, Pennsylvania State Senator Pam Iovino announced that $2.4 million has been approved by the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency (PHFA) for the Castlegate Green affordable housing development in Mt. Lebanon. Senator Iovino also announced $2 million in county-wide housing grants to Allegheny and Washington counties for affordable housing.

“Housing affordability and stability have long been challenges facing our region’s vulnerable populations, and the pandemic and resulting economic crisis have only made the need for sizable investments in this sector clearer,” said Senator Iovino (D – Allegheny & Washington). “As governments at every level work to provide relief to Pennsylvanians, this funding will support a just and lasting economic recovery that addresses our region’s affordable housing needs.”

The Castlegate Green development proposal, located at 2904 Castlegate Avenue in Mt. Lebanon, entails the new construction of eight buildings consisting of 11 one-bedroom, 29 two-bedroom, and 11 three-bedroom units for general rental occupancy. There will be six accessible units. The development is estimated to be a total of 58,758 square feet. The $2.4 million in funding includes $1,208,410 in conditional federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits and $1,191,513 reserved from the National Housing Trust Fund

Both funding announcements, approved at yesterday’s meeting of the PHFA Board, will be administered through PHFA’s Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement (PHARE) program. PHARE funding comes from three sources: Realty Transfer Taxes, Marcellus Shale Impact Fees, and the National Housing Trust Fund.

The $2,073,000 in county-wide PHARE grant funding includes:

(Organization Name, Proposal Name, County Location – Funding Amount)

HEARTH, A Safe Place Matters, Allegheny County – $150,000

Allegheny County Department of Human Services, Home2020, Allegheny County – $1,000,000

United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania, Housing Connector, Allegheny County – $200,000

Allegheny County Department of Human Services, Mobility Counseling Program, Allegheny County – $300,000

Allegheny County Economic Development, Save Your Home Program, Allegheny County – $200,000

Willissae’s Agency for Vision and Empowerment, WAVE Housing Services, Allegheny & Beaver Counties – $40,000

Community Options, Inc., Rehabilitation of Community Homes for People with Disabilities, Allegheny & Philadelphia counties – $33,000

Blueprints, Washington County’s Home Purchase Fund, Washington County – $50,000

Blueprints, Reentry Housing & Self-Sufficiency Program, Washington County – $100,000

This funding is part of a statewide announcement made yesterday which includes $42 million in Low Income Housing Tax Credits, $12.6 million in National Housing Trust Funds, and $6.08 million in PennHOMES funding, which taken together will support the construction of 36 affordable multifamily housing developments with 1,785 rental units across the state.

