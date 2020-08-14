Vehicle Removals For Individuals and Businesses

Below are 4 different circumstances in which you would fill out our Notice of Abandoned, Unpaid Repair Bill, Storage Facility Lien or Auction Agency form.

1. A vehicle was abandoned on public or private property

A towing company has the right to tow an abandoned vehicle on public or private property. These fees associated with the vehicle include towing, storage and the rate of keeping the vehicle for the time period it is left in the tow lot. The owner and lienholder may reclaim the vehicle by notifying the removal agency and the Department of Revenue's Motor Vehicle Division in writing within 30 days of receiving the notice.

If you are the towing company, please submit the following to your local county treasurer's office:

Application for Motor Vehicle Title and Registration Title fee of $10 Tow ticket when removed from public property or written approval from the land owner when removed from private property Property completed Notice form that has been sent to the owner, lienholder and insurer by certified mail

2. A vehicle was left for repair and the bill was never paid

If a vehicle was dropped off at a repair company and has not been picked up and paid for, the repair company may notify the owner, along with any associated lienholders, that the vehicle must be sold at an auction if it is not take care of. The owner and lienholder may reclaim the vehicle by notifying the removal agency and the Department of Revenue's Motor Vehicle Division in writing within 30 days of receiving the notice.

If you are the repair company, please submit the following to your local county treasurer's office:

Application for Motor Vehicle Title and Registration Title fee of $10 Unpaid repair bill Property completed Notice form that has been sent to the owner, lienholder and insurer by certified mail

Once the title has been issued, this vehicle must be sold at public auction.

3. A vehicle was left in storage and hasn't been paid

If a vehicle was stored in a storage unit, the space is no longer being paid for and the vehicle has not been removed, the storage unit owner may fill out the Notice of Abandoned Vehicle form for it to be removed. The vehicle can either be sold at an auction or paid for by the purchaser of the vehicle. Unless the claim is paid within 14 days, the vehicle will be sold or disposed of.

If you are the holder of a storage lien, please provide the following to the purchaser if sold at an auction:

Property completed Notice form that has been sent to the owner, lienholder and insurer by certified mail Storage lien bill Bill of Sale

The purchaser will need to provide the following to their local county treasurer's office:

The documents listed above from the seller Application for Motor Vehicle Title and Registration Title fee of $10

4. A vehicle was towed at the request of an insurance company

If a vehicle was towed at the request of an insurance company, an auction agency has the right to sell the vehicle. The owner and lienholder may reclaim the vehicle after the notification to reclaim has been sent to the agency in writing within 30 days of receiving the notice.

The vehicle must be sold by the auction agency once the following has been completed at the local county treasurer's office:

Application for Motor Vehicle Title and Registration Title fee of $10 Property completed Notice form that has been sent to the owner, lienholder and insurer by certified mail

If the removal agency does not give notice within 10 days from the date of removal, no storage may be charged beyond the 10-day period until the notice is mailed.