Important painting by Margo Hoff (Am., 1910-2008) will headline Bruneau & Co.'s Fine Art & Antiques Auction, August 27th

Mixed media modern painting by American artist Margo Hoff (1910-2008), titled Football – Yugoslavia, a fine example from the artist’s long and storied career (est. $4,000-$6,000).

Oil on canvas painting by the Dutch Golden Age artist Johannes van Haensbergen (Netherlands, 1642-1705), 22 ½ inches by 27 ¼ inches, in a 30 inch by 35 inch frame (est. $3,000-$5,000).

Original lithograph on paper by Thomas Hart Benton (American, 1889-1975), titled Island Hay (1945), 11 ¼ inches by 16 ¼ inches (sight, less frame), signed “Benton” (est. $2,000-$3,000).

Vibrant, colorful American illustration painting of children at play, rendered around 1950 by an unknown artist, but almost certainly done by a master of the time (est. $2,000-$3,000).