Contract Professionals, Inc. (CPI) Wins Crain's Detroit Business Cool Places To Work In Michigan

Certified by The Department of Veterans Affairs (SDVOSB) and by the National Veterans Business Development Council (NVBDC) as service disabled veteran owned, Contract Professionals, Inc. (CPI) is a DoD cleared, ISO certified, ITAR compliant global staffing company with over 35 years of operating history. We have extensive experience providing services to aerospace, automotive, defense, industrial, information technology, manufacturing and telecommunication industries. Winning several awards from the Best & Brightest Committee including local, elite and national awards, our mission is to be the premier source of technical professionals serving major and emerging industries. CPI also won the prestigious Veteran Owned Business of the Year Award 2016 from the Small Business Administration, Michigan. In addition, CPI is proud to be one of Metro Detroit’s Cool Places to Work 2016 & 2017. CPI provides courteous and quality service to companies located throughout the United States and various foreign countries, while maintaining the highest personal and professional ethics and standards. Part of our mission also includes finding employment for our nation’s veterans. CPI has a 35 year history of actively recruiting on military bases and we hire hundreds of veterans annually. CPI interfaces directly with Transition Service Specialists and Managers, the Veteran’s Department of Workforce Commission, Contract Installation Managers, Soldier Readiness Processing Centers and many more, to access out processing veterans. We hire veterans for defense and public sector clients and deploy around the world.To learn more about CPI, please visit http://www.cpijobs.com. @CPIJobsInc