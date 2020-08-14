Contract Professionals, Inc. (CPI) Wins Crain's Detroit Business Cool Places To Work In Michigan

This award belongs to every CPI team member who has dedicated his/her career to furthering CPI's mission to put military veterans to work.”
DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A service disabled veteran owned workforce solutions company, Contract Professionals, Inc, (CPI) was recently named as one of the 2020 Cool Places to Work in Michigan, as recognized by Crain’s Detroit Business and Best Companies Group. CPI was ranked #5 out of 100 companies. This award marks the fifth-year consecutive year that CPI has had the privilege of receiving this esteemed designation.

This statewide survey and awards program were designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Michigan, benefiting the state's economy, its workforce and businesses. The 2020 Cool Places to Work in Michigan list is made up of 100 companies in three size categories: small (15-49 U.S. employees), medium (50-249 U.S. employees) and large (250+ U.S. employees).

“We are honored to be recognized as one of Crain’s Cool Places to Work in Michigan,” said James L. Cowper, President, CPI. “I am particularly grateful for the CPI staff. Over the years, they’ve displayed an unparalleled level of professionalism and an unwavering commitment to this company. We would not be “cool” without their continued loyalty and contributions.”

Contract Professionals, Inc. (CPI) was recognized during an Aug. 14 virtual event produced by Crain’s Detroit Business that revealed the 100 companies; the company will also be recognized on August 17 in a special publication by Crain’s Detroit Business.

Kristie Lohmeier
Contract Professionals, Inc.
+1 248-804-3022
About

Certified by The Department of Veterans Affairs (SDVOSB) and by the National Veterans Business Development Council (NVBDC) as service disabled veteran owned, Contract Professionals, Inc. (CPI) is a DoD cleared, ISO certified, ITAR compliant global staffing company with over 35 years of operating history. We have extensive experience providing services to aerospace, automotive, defense, industrial, information technology, manufacturing and telecommunication industries. Winning several awards from the Best & Brightest Committee including local, elite and national awards, our mission is to be the premier source of technical professionals serving major and emerging industries. CPI also won the prestigious Veteran Owned Business of the Year Award 2016 from the Small Business Administration, Michigan. In addition, CPI is proud to be one of Metro Detroit’s Cool Places to Work 2016 & 2017. CPI provides courteous and quality service to companies located throughout the United States and various foreign countries, while maintaining the highest personal and professional ethics and standards. Part of our mission also includes finding employment for our nation’s veterans. CPI has a 35 year history of actively recruiting on military bases and we hire hundreds of veterans annually. CPI interfaces directly with Transition Service Specialists and Managers, the Veteran’s Department of Workforce Commission, Contract Installation Managers, Soldier Readiness Processing Centers and many more, to access out processing veterans. We hire veterans for defense and public sector clients and deploy around the world.To learn more about CPI, please visit http://www.cpijobs.com. @CPIJobsInc

