Contract Professionals, Inc. (CPI) Wins Crain's Detroit Business Cool Places To Work In Michigan
This award belongs to every CPI team member who has dedicated his/her career to furthering CPI's mission to put military veterans to work.”DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A service disabled veteran owned workforce solutions company, Contract Professionals, Inc, (CPI) was recently named as one of the 2020 Cool Places to Work in Michigan, as recognized by Crain’s Detroit Business and Best Companies Group. CPI was ranked #5 out of 100 companies. This award marks the fifth-year consecutive year that CPI has had the privilege of receiving this esteemed designation.
— James L. Cowper, President, CPI
This statewide survey and awards program were designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Michigan, benefiting the state's economy, its workforce and businesses. The 2020 Cool Places to Work in Michigan list is made up of 100 companies in three size categories: small (15-49 U.S. employees), medium (50-249 U.S. employees) and large (250+ U.S. employees).
“We are honored to be recognized as one of Crain’s Cool Places to Work in Michigan,” said James L. Cowper, President, CPI. “I am particularly grateful for the CPI staff. Over the years, they’ve displayed an unparalleled level of professionalism and an unwavering commitment to this company. We would not be “cool” without their continued loyalty and contributions.”
Contract Professionals, Inc. (CPI) was recognized during an Aug. 14 virtual event produced by Crain’s Detroit Business that revealed the 100 companies; the company will also be recognized on August 17 in a special publication by Crain’s Detroit Business.
