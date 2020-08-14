Hoyer Statement on GAO Decision that President Trump's DHS Appointments were Illegal

“In yet another example of this President’s willful ignorance of our Constitution, the separation of powers, and the rule of law, the General Accountability Office (GAO) has now confirmed that his appointments of Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf and senior department official Ken Cuccinelli were illegal. Under our Constitution, presidential appointments to these offices must be confirmed by the Senate, confirmation that President Trump knew he could not secure; yet, he appointed them anyway. That is not how our system works, and I applaud the GAO for doing its job and identifying this abuse of power. I also thank Chairs Thompson and Maloney in the House for ensuring that the GAO’s report could be made public so the American people can hold this President accountable.

“Even more egregious is that both of these officials were put into their roles with the express purpose of discriminating against Latinos and overseeing President Trump’s inhumane and illegal policy of separating families and locking children away in cages. It is no secret why the Senate cannot muster the required votes to confirm them. Neither should be serving in their positions, and I urge both to step down so that their positions can be filled appropriately and consistent with the law.”