We Insure Inc. Continues Rapid National Expansion, Adds New Office in Brandon, Mississippi, Owned by Amy Garland
We’re excited to now offer our valued real estate clients a wide range of insurance products including homeowners insurance”JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, August 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Insure Inc., an independent insurance company commanding national attention for its customer-centric and franchisee-friendly business model, added a new agency in Brandon, Mississippi.
— Amy Garland
We Insure is experiencing high demand from entrepreneurs for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The Florida-based company was created by a former captive agent with a mission to tackle the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. Philip Visali, CEO of We Insure, accomplished this by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models.
Ten years later, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers, and more than 150 total markets, to provide its customers with the ultimate experience of choice and lower rates. The company has deeply invested in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to provide agents with seamless servicing so they can focus on developing customer relationships.
We Insure was recently identified by independent research firm Franchise Business Review (FBR) as one of just 80 businesses to qualify for its 2019 Top Franchises for Veterans list and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2020. FBR’s recognition was based on franchisee satisfaction and performance rankings.
Agency owner Amy Garland has been operating a high-producing real estate agency in central Mississippi for many years.
“Insurance always seemed like a good fit to expand our real estate business,” says Garland. “However, before we learned about We Insure, we hadn’t seen a turnkey approach that offers premier level access to carriers, and operational and marketing support. We’re excited to now offer our valued real estate clients a wide range of insurance products including homeowners insurance.”
“We Insure is an attractive model for real estate agencies because of its ability to add valuable growth with little additional overhead,” adds Chris Pflueger, We Insure Chief Development Officer. “For years, innovative real estate agencies have grown by adding title and mortgage to their offerings, and now they have a viable way to add insurance through a We Insure franchise business.”
About We Insure
We Insure is a national insurance company that’s disrupting the industry with an innovative business model focused on customer experience and exceptional agent support. The franchise offers unprecedented access to carriers and complete operational, IT, service and marketing support to its franchisees in the U.S. We Insure is expanding rapidly with more than 100 retail locations and over $185 million in annual sales. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.
