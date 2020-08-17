Jacksonville Business Journal Recognizes We Insure as one of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies
We are honored to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies by the Jacksonville Business Journal”JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, August 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jacksonville Business Journal published its Fast 50 list, and We Insure ranks among the companies in Northeast Florida that saw the largest volume revenue increases in the past three years.
— Philip Visali, We Insure Founder and CEO
Founded by Philip Visali, We Insure has grown tremendously since established in 2009. Growing as one of the largest insurance franchise organizations in the United States, We Insure has a footprint with more than 125 franchise locations in eight states. Visali said, “We Insure is the premier insurance franchise. Passionate about being the very best independent agency solution, we offer our agency owners advanced technology, the most access to the top-rated insurance carriers, and a full support team. Agency owners can focus one hundred percent on doing what they do best, selling.”
"We are honored to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies by the Jacksonville Business Journal,” said Founder and CEO, Philip Visali. “We Insure’s business model is a culture of support and growth, empowering our agency owners and our corporate team.” Visali attributes the exceptional growth to maintaining a sharp focus on doing what’s right for the customer, the agency owners, and the partners. “We Insure’s mission aligns with our partners and our agency owners, which is to grow and support our goals. As We Insure grows, so do our agency owners and our partners; it’s a win-win-win.”
In 2020, We Insure announced the plan for national expansion giving the opportunity to those seeking business ownership with We Insure a rewarding reality nationwide. The strong demand for We Insure is coast to coast due to successful national advertising, strong social presence, and positive franchise owner feedback. Click here for more details about the benefits of owning a We Insure and learn about the ownership options available.
If you are interested in becoming a We Insure Franchise Owner, click here to let us know or email franchising@weinsuregroup.com.
About We Insure
We Insure is a national insurance company that is disrupting the industry with an innovative business model focused on customer experience and exceptional agent support. The franchise offers unprecedented access to carriers and complete operational, IT, service, and marketing support to its franchisees in the U.S. We Insure is expanding rapidly with more than 125 retail locations nationwide. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.
Franchise Inquiries
Chris Pflueger
We Insure, Inc.
+1 855-483-3901
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook