Gov. Wolf to Provide $12.8 Million to Lebanon County Businesses and Non-Profits

County to Promote Importance of Mask Wearing

Gov. Tom Wolf today announced an agreement that will provide Lebanon County businesses and organizations with $12.8 million in CARES Act funding.

As part of the agreement with the Wolf Administration, Lebanon County will launch a $2.8 million campaign to emphasize the importance of wearing face masks to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and protect lives.

“Throughout the process, I have remained committed to helping the people of Lebanon County and we have found a solution to directly inject nearly $13 million into the community. My hope is the money will help businesses to succeed and pay workers and allow important local organizations to provide vital services that people need.”

The County will allot the funds as follows:

$1,000,000 Municipal Government/School District for expenses/reimbursement for COVID-related costs $3,000,000 Small Business Grants and PPE distribution (under 100 employees) $2,250,000 Grants and PPE to tourism-related business and County Fair $2,000,000 Grants and PPE to non-profit 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(19) organizations $1,500,000 Economic Development Corp efforts/forward Lebanon Promotions/Large Biz $250,000 Behavioral Health/Substance Use/ Suicide Prevention Treatment Cost $2,800,000 Campaign to promote universal mask-wearing $12,800,000 TOTAL

“I’m pleased that Lebanon County will launch a campaign to encourage the use of face masks,” said Gov. Wolf. “Mask-wearing is important to reduce the spread of COVID-19 to protect people, schools and businesses. It’s a simple and easy way for all of us to fight this virus and control case counts in Lebanon County and across the state.”