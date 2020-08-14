I Vote because…
In conjunction with the Getting Out The Vote (GOTV) campaign, the Colorado Cross-Disability Coalition (CCDC) will be issuing a social media video challenge – “I’m disabled and this is why I vote…”
This is a call to arms for any and everyone in the disability community – regardless of disability type, or severity – to rise up and use your voice to demand action!
We need the disabled community to be registered to vote, to exercise their right to vote, and to hold their elected officials accountable to fulfilling their campaign promises – especially when it comes to protecting persons living with disabilities civil rights and healthcare, especially Medicaid.
Here’s how you can participate:
-
Record a selfie-style video of yourself starting with the phrase, “I’m disabled and this is why I vote…”
- If you are not a person living with a disability and would like to participate that is wonderful! Thank you! You can start by saying, “I am a person who is not disabled, but I vote for candidates who support the rights of people living with disabilities, and here’s why…”
-
Post your video to your social media platforms (i.e.: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Tumblr, etc.) using the following hashtags:
- #Vote4Medicaid
- #ColoradoDisabilityPowerVote
- #ColoradoDisabiltyCommunity
- #VoteLikeYourLifeDependsOnIt
- #DisabilityRights
- #DisabledVoicesInAction
- #HearUs
- #SeeUs
- #ProtectUs
- #VotingForOurLives
- Make sure that your post is public and sharable, and if possible please include closed captioning with your video(s).
- Tag CCDC in your post so that we can share it.
- Share the Colorado Voter Registration website link as often as possible – https://www.sos.state.co.us/voter/pages/pub/olvr/verifyNewVoter.xhtml
- If you see someone’s post using any of the hashtags mentioned above, especially, please like and share it to help expand the post’s reach and gain traction.