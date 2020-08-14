Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 682 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,977 in the last 365 days.

I Vote because…

In conjunction with the Getting Out The Vote (GOTV) campaign, the Colorado Cross-Disability Coalition (CCDC) will be issuing a social media video challenge – “I’m disabled and this is why I vote…”

This is a call to arms for any and everyone in the disability community – regardless of disability type, or severity – to rise up and use your voice to demand action!

We need the disabled community to be registered to vote, to exercise their right to vote, and to hold their elected officials accountable to fulfilling their campaign promises – especially when it comes to protecting persons living with disabilities civil rights and healthcare, especially Medicaid.

Here’s how you can participate:

  • Record a selfie-style video of yourself starting with the phrase, “I’m disabled and this is why I vote…”
    • If you are not a person living with a disability and would like to participate that is wonderful! Thank you! You can start by saying, “I am a person who is not disabled, but I vote for candidates who support the rights of people living with disabilities, and here’s why…”
  • Post your video to your social media platforms (i.e.: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Tumblr, etc.) using the following hashtags:
    • #Vote4Medicaid
    • #ColoradoDisabilityPowerVote
    • #ColoradoDisabiltyCommunity
    • #VoteLikeYourLifeDependsOnIt
    • #DisabilityRights
    • #DisabledVoicesInAction
    • #HearUs
    • #SeeUs
    • #ProtectUs
    • #VotingForOurLives
  • Make sure that your post is public and sharable, and if possible please include closed captioning with your video(s).
  • Tag CCDC in your post so that we can share it.
  • Share the Colorado Voter Registration website link as often as possible – https://www.sos.state.co.us/voter/pages/pub/olvr/verifyNewVoter.xhtml
  • If you see someone’s post using any of the hashtags mentioned above, especially, please like and share it to help expand the post’s reach and gain traction.

You just read:

I Vote because…

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.