iViu Technologies: Balancing Safety & Revenue in a Post-COVID World
iViu’s Capacity Alert & Prevention System provides the intelligence to implement a continuous improvement process for facility occupancy and social distancingANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has presented challenges to individuals, businesses, and governments unlike anything we have seen in our lifetime. iViu Technologies Capacity Alert & Prevention System (CAPs) provides facility operators with the intelligence they need to implement a continuous improvement process with respect to facility occupancy and social distancing.
In an effort to “flatten the curve” and slow the person-to-person transmission of the disease, stores, restaurants, offices, schools and government facilities worldwide shut down and “social distancing” – staying at least 6’ from others – quickly became the norm. As these facilities re-open, retailers, restauranteurs, and office workers ponder what the “new normal” looks like. What’s needed is not a “new normal” but instead a “smart normal” under which facility operators re-balance policies, staff and the flow of people within their facility in order to generate sufficient revenue and provide excellent customer service while also providing a safe environment for all. Many jurisdictions also require facilities to create written COVID-19 containment plans and provide compliance reporting.
An In-facility sensor-based occupancy monitoring system, such as iViu Technologies Capacity Alert & Prevention System (CAPs), deploys sensors throughout a facility to detect occupancy trends in various zones/departments in real-time. Each zone, in essence, is a “store within a store” with its own occupancy limit developed to ensure adequate social distancing within the zone.
The white paper “Capacity Alert & Prevention System (CAPs): Balancing Safety and Revenue in a Post-COVID World” provides a detail overview of iViu’s CAPs system and how these systems segregates and monitors the interior of a facility by “zones”. It also provides a case study where CAPs was piloted at one location of a popular U.S. “big box” retailer. It also discusses the robust reporting that not only provides facility management with an audit trail of how the facility is performing against social distancing goals, but also provides useful insights into social distancing trends and feedback on management’s efforts to improve traffic flow and social distancing.
Download this white paper to see how iViu’s in-facility sensor-based occupancy monitoring system, CAPs, provides the most robust and reliable occupancy monitoring information to help a facility manage and achieve its occupancy and social distancing goals.
