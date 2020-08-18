Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 830 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 180,655 in the last 365 days.

iViu Technologies: Balancing Safety & Revenue in a Post-COVID World

iViu Technologies Logo

Social Distancing Guidelines

Social Distancing Guidelines

CAPs Alerts

CAPs Alerts

iViu’s Capacity Alert & Prevention System provides the intelligence to implement a continuous improvement process for facility occupancy and social distancing

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has presented challenges to individuals, businesses, and governments unlike anything we have seen in our lifetime. iViu Technologies Capacity Alert & Prevention System (CAPs) provides facility operators with the intelligence they need to implement a continuous improvement process with respect to facility occupancy and social distancing.

In an effort to “flatten the curve” and slow the person-to-person transmission of the disease, stores, restaurants, offices, schools and government facilities worldwide shut down and “social distancing” – staying at least 6’ from others – quickly became the norm. As these facilities re-open, retailers, restauranteurs, and office workers ponder what the “new normal” looks like. What’s needed is not a “new normal” but instead a “smart normal” under which facility operators re-balance policies, staff and the flow of people within their facility in order to generate sufficient revenue and provide excellent customer service while also providing a safe environment for all. Many jurisdictions also require facilities to create written COVID-19 containment plans and provide compliance reporting.

An In-facility sensor-based occupancy monitoring system, such as iViu Technologies Capacity Alert & Prevention System (CAPs), deploys sensors throughout a facility to detect occupancy trends in various zones/departments in real-time. Each zone, in essence, is a “store within a store” with its own occupancy limit developed to ensure adequate social distancing within the zone.

The white paper “Capacity Alert & Prevention System (CAPs): Balancing Safety and Revenue in a Post-COVID World” provides a detail overview of iViu’s CAPs system and how these systems segregates and monitors the interior of a facility by “zones”. It also provides a case study where CAPs was piloted at one location of a popular U.S. “big box” retailer. It also discusses the robust reporting that not only provides facility management with an audit trail of how the facility is performing against social distancing goals, but also provides useful insights into social distancing trends and feedback on management’s efforts to improve traffic flow and social distancing.

Download this white paper to see how iViu’s in-facility sensor-based occupancy monitoring system, CAPs, provides the most robust and reliable occupancy monitoring information to help a facility manage and achieve its occupancy and social distancing goals.

DeAnna Carels
iViu Technologies
+1 949-536-8442
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

iViu Technologies: Balancing Safety & Revenue in a Post-COVID World

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, IT Industry, Military Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology, World & Regional ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.