Fred Meyer Recalls Cheese Dips Because of Possible Health Risk

Fred Meyer is recalling cheese dips sold in their delis between May 15, 2020 and August 6, 2020, because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. On July 31, the company was notified by supplier Onions 52 that it had received red, yellow, and white onions from Thomson International, Inc., which had been implicated in the salmonella-related outbreak. Subsequently, it was determined that several in-store made cheese dips may have used red onions from the produce department as an ingredient. 

 

Fred Meyer Stores, based in Portland, Ore., offers one-stop shopping at its 132 multi- department stores in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington.

