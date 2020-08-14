Guyana Frontier Announces Changes in the Board of Directors and Management
Suite 1, 246 East 1st Street North Vancouver, BC V7L 1B3
T: 604-558-0077
F: 604-558-0078
NEWS RELEASE 2020-001
Guyana Frontier Announces Changes in Board of Directors and Management
Vancouver, Canada, August 14, 2020 - Guyana Frontier Mining Corp (“Guyana Frontier” or the “Company”) is announcing that, effective immediately, Brian J. Walker has resigned as director of the Company. The Company thanks Mr. Walker for his valuable contributions, and further wishes him every success in his future endeavors.
The Company is pleased to announce that Michael Lerner has been appointed to serve as director, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Financial Officer, and Emily Lerner and Harvey McKenzie have been appointed as directors of the Company.
Mr. Lerner brings with him more than 20 years of experience in the natural resources market, starting as an institutional trader at CIBC and Wellington West, and then as a professional trader and financier focused on junior mining stocks at Dominick and Dominick. Since 2012, Mr. Lerner has become more involved in the operations of junior mining companies as an officer or director of numerous public companies where he has helped to rehabilitate these companies.
Mr. McKenzie is a Chartered Accountant with more than 40 years’ accounting experience, including seven years with an international public accounting firm. During the past ten years, Mr. McKenzie has served as CFO of several Canadian publicly listed exploration, development and producing mining companies. His public-company experience includes the TSX, TSXV and AIM, giving him a solid grasp of global reporting standards, IFRS and consolidation of reporting for worldwide entities. Mr. McKenzie holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from the University of Toronto.
Ms. Lerner is a graduate of Fanshawe College in London, Ontario, and serves as an independent director of the Company, among other reporting issuers.
Additional Information
For additional information on Guyana Frontier.:
Please contact Michael Lerner at 416-710-4906 or by email at mlerner10@gmail.com
About Guyana Frontier Mining Corp.
Guyana Frontier is a public mineral exploration company and is focused on the exploration, discovery and development of precious metals deposits within Guyana, South America.
This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.
