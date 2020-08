St Johnsbury Barracks/Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A404141

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: SGT Lyle Decker

STATION: VSP-St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

DATE/TIME: 8/14/20 at approximately 0710 hours

STREET: I-91 South

TOWN: Waterford

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM 128

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Carson Ware Sr

AGE: 72

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Massena, NY

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F-350

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: totaled

INJURIES: none

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

Carson Ware Sr was traveling south on I-91 when he merged onto the I-93 south. Ware drifted off the roadway and collided with the guard rail. There were no injuries but substantial damage to the guard rail.

SGT Lyle Decker

Vermont State Police

Troop A

St. Johnsbury Barracks