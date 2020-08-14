St Albans Barracks // Request to Identify
VSP Request to Identify
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A503568
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 08/14/2020 1100 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Missisquoi St, Enosburg Falls, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 8/14/2020 the State Police were notified of a theft from
a residence on Missisquoi St in Enosburg Falls, VT. Photographs were obtained from the victim
and are provided in this press release. The Vermont State Police are asking for
assistance in identifying the male in the photographs.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Albans State Police Barracks
and notify Trooper Christopher Finley.
Tpr. Christopher Finley
Vermont State Police
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993