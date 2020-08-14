Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St Albans Barracks // Request to Identify

VSP Request to Identify

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A503568

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley                             

STATION: St. Albans                     

CONTACT#: 802 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 08/14/2020 1100 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Missisquoi St, Enosburg Falls, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 8/14/2020 the State Police were notified of a theft from

a residence on Missisquoi St in Enosburg Falls, VT. Photographs were obtained from the victim

and are provided in this press release. The Vermont State Police are asking for

assistance in identifying the male in the photographs.

 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Albans State Police Barracks

and notify Trooper Christopher Finley.

 

 

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993

 

