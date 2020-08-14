Update on Tropical Storm Response and Recovery

WILMINGTON, Del. – On August 4, 2020, Governor John Carney issued a State of Emergency to coordinate response and recovery efforts following the high winds, heavy rainfall, tornadoes, and flooding due to Tropical Storm Isaias. The State of Emergency is effective as of 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, until 12:00 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020

“Several communities in Delaware experienced significant damage from Tropical Storm Isaias,” said Governor Carney. “We are declaring a State of Emergency to provide coordinated assistance for response and recovery efforts from this storm damage. Severe weather can happen quickly. I urge all Delawareans to stay safe, and prepare for any future weather events by visiting preparede.org.”

The State of Emergency allows the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) to direct and coordinate the resources to assist with response in the areas affected by the storm. The State of Emergency also directs the Delaware Department of Transportation and the Delaware State Police, in consultation with DEMA and the Secretary of the Department of Safety and Homeland Security, to close bridges and roads as necessary to protect the health and safety of Delawareans and travelers.

