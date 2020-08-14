India Biscuits 2020 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2026

New Study Reports "Biscuits Market 2020 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2026" has been Added on WiseGuyReports.

New Study Reports "Biscuits Market 2020 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2026"

This report provides in depth study of “Biscuits Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Biscuits Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

India is the second largest producer of biscuits in the world after the US. Biscuit industry is one of the largest food industries in India instead of volatility in Raw material prices & shift in tax slab due to GST. India is a transitional market as far as biscuit consumption is concerned. The shift in consumption towards bakery products owing to better appeal, taste, and convenience is a significant driver of the market growth. The fast-paced lifestyle and impact of urbanization have increased the demand for crackers and other baked goods. The consumers are more conscious than ever before and the availability of biscuits with functional ingredients such as wheat, oats, and multi-grains, honey, etc. appeal to health-conscious consumers who choose such biscuits as a healthy snacking option. Furthermore, Rise in the innovation of biscuits product offerings, increasing per capita household income, the surge in consumer spending on food products will lead the market over the forecast period.

Cookies product type is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment in the India biscuits market.

With changing taste preferences of consumers, cookies segment is likely to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period 2019-2025. Owing to its innovative packaging, new flavors, tastes, shapes, new technologies, and rising health consciousness among consumers. With increasing purchasing power, consumers are readily paying for taste and quality products. In India, there are lots of festivals people celebrate. Gifting options pertaining to high-end cookies is a key trend prevalent in metro cities owing to its longer shelf life as compared to chocolates and sweets.

Drivers and Constraints

The fundamental dynamics that are explored in the report hold substantial influence over the Biscuits market. The report further studies on the value, volume trends, and the pricing history of the market. In addition to it, various growth factors, restraints, and opportunities are also analyzed for the market to study the in-depth understanding of the market.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Biscuits industry.

Key Players

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Parle Products Pvt. Ltd., Britannia Industries, ITC Limited, Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd., Surya Food & Agro Ltd., Anmol Biscuits Ltd., SAJ FOOD PRODUCTS (P) LTD, UNIBIC Foods India Pvt. Ltd., Dukes Products India Limited, and Mrs Bector Food Specialities ltd., Patanjali, Dukes, Horlicks, Karachi Bakery and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Biscuits.

Market Segmentation based On Type, Application and Region:

The global Biscuits is analyzed for different segments to arrive at an insightful analysis. Such segmentation has been done based on type, application, and region.

Based on Type, the global Biscuits Market is segmented into Sweet Biscuits, Savory, Crackers, Filled/Coated, Wafers and other

Based on Application, the Biscuits Market is segmented into Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Independent Retailers, Convenience Stores, Specialist Retailers, Online Retailers, and Others.

Based on Detailed Regional Analysis, the regional segmentation has been carried out for regions of U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The report on WGR includes an in-depth study of the Biscuits in each regional segment mentioned above.

