What Should I Look For When looking For A Dentist?

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2020

Good oral hygiene is an important part of your overall health. A bright and healthy smile doesn’t just boost your confidence, it can also be an indicator of overall wellness. When it comes to finding a new dentist, you’ll want to ask the right questions to confirm their qualifications and ensure they’re able to meet your needs. You’ll want to find someone with whom you feel comfortable since you will likely visit your dentist at least twice a year.

Let’s review some of the questions that you should ask when looking for a new dentist. You can often find the answer to many of these questions online. However, you can also ask questions directly if the information is not available on their website.

What’s the academic and professional background of the dentist?

Chief among the questions that you should ask is related to the qualifications of the dentist. Generally speaking, their background will often align with the quality of care provided. This includes both academic and professional experience. You’ll want to find out where they earned their education, the professional certifications they possess, and the total amount of time they’ve been in practice.

When inquiring about the background of a dentist, you should also find out if they participate in continuing education. This is a must given the ever-changing nature of technology in the industry. There are always advancements in dentistry that change the way procedures are performed, which usually results in a more pleasant experience for patients.

What type of insurance do they accept?

If you have insurance, you’ll definitely want to confirm, in advance, that your insurance is accepted by the dentist. In the process of finding out, you should inquire about their billing process and policies. You should also ask about out-of-pocket expenses based on your insurance policy. If you don’t have insurance, make sure you understand how much each procedure costs and whether there are payment options.

Do they work with patients that have a health condition or personal needs?

There are many situations that can make a dental visit unique. For instance, if you or your child are particularly anxious about receiving dental care, you’ll want to work with someone that’s accustomed to accommodating anxious patients. There are also medical conditions, like diabetes and thyroid problems, that can affect how dental care is provided. Your inquiry is to confirm their ability to meet your specific needs.

Have they received positive ratings from other patients?

This is a question that can usually be answered with a Google search or from other people you know that have used the same dentist. Incidentally, it’s a good reason why going to a recommended dentist is a good idea. In addition to checking online reviews and looking for patient testimonials on the dentist’s website, you can also check with the state licensing board to make sure there are no issues pending. If you are embarking upon major dental work, it’s critically important to check prior ratings because bad dental work can have a long-lasting affect on your life.

What are their hours of operation?

Many people go to the dentist during their lunch break or after work. This means you’ll want to inquire about their hours of operation to make sure they are able to accommodate your schedule. Some offices are willing to work around your schedule, while others have limited and inflexible office hours. You’ll also want to find out about emergency services, such as what happens when you need to see a dentist because an emergency occurred over the weekend.

