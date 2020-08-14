Senné Announces 153 Sherman Street
Three timeless condominiums in a classic New England triple-decker home
The residences at 153 Sherman Street are three timeless condominiums in a classic New England triple-decker building delivered by Senné. With a planned delivery in September 2020, this full renovation of a traditional Cambridge home was developed by MRoger Contracting and designed by Derek Rubinoff Architects as the new standard for spacious city living in the heart of North Cambridge. Both firms have over two decades of experience and a track record for marrying tradition with innovation to create visually appealing homes that perfectly complement your everyday life.
— William Senné, President and CEO of Senné
Each unit at 153 Sherman Street is designed to maximize natural light in an open-concept living space that is perfect for stretching out in private. The building features one two-level unit and two single-level units. Every residence has exclusive-use outdoor space, a shared backyard, and one off-street parking space. Sherman Street is a short distance from the Alewife MBTA station for quick access to the rest of Cambridge and downtown Boston. While the home is located in vibrant North Cambridge, Sherman Street itself is quiet and conveniently located near Danehy Park and the Alewife Linear Park and bike path for easy car-free transportation and recreation.
In addition to open houses, Senné is offering alternative methods to viewing the property, including immersive virtual Matterport tours, high-definition photography, and virtual video tours upon request to provide our clients with continued exceptional service during these unprecedented times.
Unit 1 of 153 Sherman Street is urban living at its best. This spacious two-level unit opens up to an open-concept living and dining space. An oversized island with stool seating and Premium Natural Calacatta Trevi Quartz countertops anchors the room. The kitchen is outfitted with an abundance of high-end Metropolitan Cabinets for storage, Kohler fixtures, a Bosch stainless steel appliance package, and convenient touches like a pot filler for hassle-free cooking. The powder room off the main living area is uniquely designed with an eclectic wallpaper accent. Right off the main living area are two sizable bedrooms with ample closet space connected by a bathroom, finished with distinct opal black hexagon porcelain tile flooring. At the back of the home is the private master suite with a grand ensuite with a sleek shower with glossy Regoli Bianco tile, premium natural Carrara Morro quartz countertops, and double sinks. The master bedroom opens to a private back deck. Downstairs is a garden level bedroom with an additional full bathroom and a bonus media room.
Photos of Unit 1 of 153 Sherman Street are available upon request. For more information, visit senne.co/153-sherman-1.
Senné is an industry-leading real estate advisory and investment firm headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Senné is privately held and comprised of specialists in brokerage, valuation, management, finance, marketing, construction, design, and urban planning. Using the full power of a diverse team of experts, Senné builds innovative solutions for a broad mix of local, regional, and international clients to help them achieve their most important goals.
