Lovell Government Services Ranks No. 3 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 With Staggering Three-Year Revenue Growth of 40899% Percent

PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Inc. magazine today revealed that Lovell Government Services is No. 3 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Lovell Government Services was founded by Chris Lovell, Major, USMC (Ret.), in 2013. It began out of a desire to continue to serve by ensuring our nation’s Veterans Healthcare Administrations and Government Agencies had access to the latest life-saving medical technologies and pharmaceuticals.

Lovell partners with medical product developers to certify and market resources such as COVID-19 related products, surgical supplies, pharmaceuticals, and more to Federal, State, and Local Governments. Lovell is able to leverage their Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business certification and government contract vehicles to remove the red-tape associated with government purchasing and help agencies meet their procurement goals.

"Our ranking isn’t solely about Lovell’s ability to understand and connect with our customer’s needs, it’s a testament to the trust and confidence our past and present clients have in our ability to introduce their product to the Federal Market. I am very appreciative to all of them, especially Next Science, VQ Orthocare, BVI Medical, Sun Pharmaceuticals, and PAI Pharmaceuticals." Chris Lovell.

