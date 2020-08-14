Launching Carefree Cuisine: Food Allergy Solutions for Every Occasion
We are excited to announce the launch of Carefree Cuisine, one of the first top 8 allergen free food companies! Carefree Cuisine offers delicious entrees free of the top 8 allergens. With ten percent of the country having a potentially fatal food allergy or food sensitivity, nearly every one of us, or someone we care about, is impacted daily. The majority of food reactions stem from the top 8 food allergens: soy, dairy, eggs, fish, shellfish, nuts, tree-nuts, and wheat. The Carefree Cuisine kitchen is top 8 allergen free, with those items never ever entering our protected production area.
Carefree Cuisine entrees are available at our store, online, or through select food distributors. We have options for all dining preferences including plant based. Carefree Cuisine entrees are perfect for you, your family, guests, parties and all commercial foodservice operations.
Food allergies are a very serious, and often life threatening, concern for much of the population. Food liability is also a deep concern for anyone with a kitchen and all commercial operators. Restaurateurs and operators, please contact us to explore proprietary menu options for your operation. Carefree Cuisine provides a safe and delicious dining option for everyone.
Visit our website to learn more: www.carefreecuisine.com
WE GOT YOU.
