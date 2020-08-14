Michaan’s to Offer Natural Sri Lankan Color-Change Sapphire Ring
Michaan’s Auction House, located near the former jetways on Alameda Island, off of Oakland,
announced highlights of its August 22 Gallery Auction today. The jewelry section of the sale
includes a fine pair of 18 karat white gold semi-hoop earrings, inset with diamond and yellow
diamond stones, in geometric and foliate designs. Estimate: $9,000 - 12,000. This section of the
auction also includes a 14 karat white gold ring centering a 7.80 karat heart-shaped Ceylonese
natural color-change sapphire. The ring comes with an AGL Prestige Gemstone Report that
certifies the stone is natural, unheated and untreated. The pre-sale estimate is $5,000 -7,000.
The well-rounded Fine Art section of the auction includes a Fremont Ellis painting, “Winter
Tree Grove,” an oil on paperboard. Ellis was a member of the Santa Fe painting group, “Los
Cinco Pintores,” in the 1920s, eventually breaking away. Throughout his career, he continued
to focus on his beloved Western Terrain. The painting is estimated to realize $2,000 - $3,000.
This section of the auction also includes a dynamic modern triptych lithograph by Roy
Lichetenstein, “ As I Opened Fire” of 1964. This explosive lithograph is estimated to realize
$1,000 - $2,000.
Two other works of note in the Fine Art Section are Max Ernst’s Mask-like glass face, “Elfo 3,”
estimated at $2,000 - $4,000; and “Paysage Normandy,” by French artist Maurice de (1876-
1958). The mood-driven oil on canvas is estimated to realize $3,000 - $5,000 in the sale.
Pairs are the driving forces for the furniture section of the auction: a pair of California
Craftsman John Kapel Walnut Chests of Drawers are estimated to realize $800-1,200. These
come from an estate property with several Kapel items on offer. The grain, and the simplicity of
design allow for the lustrous tone of the wood to shine through. The second pair of items is by
Maruni Studio early folding chairs, Hiroshima, Japan. The fine oak-framed chairs with red nylon
woven mesh strap upholstery are the perfect sculptural acquision for a mid-century lounge.
Esitmate: $1,600 -$2,000. This section also includes fine rugs and carpets; silver & lighting.
A private collection of Chinese porcelain of Arabic interest will draw international bidders. A
Large Chinese Blue and White 'Arabic Inscribed' Jar, is estimated to sell for between $1,800
and $2,500.
The auction is on August 22 starting at 10 am, and broadcast on Michaan’s Live
bid.michaans.com as well as on www.liveauctioneers. For further information please go to
www. michaans.com or call 510-740-0220.
