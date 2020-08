Michaan’s to Offer Natural Sri Lankan Color-Change Sapphire Ring; Pair of Maruni Oak-Frame Folding Chairs in August 22 Gallery Auction.

ALAMEDA, CA, USA, August 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Press Office Contact!Talesa Eugenio(510) 740-0220 x 116Auction:Gallery AuctionSaturday August 22, 2020 at 10amLocation:2751 Todd StreetAlameda, CA 94501Michaan’s to Offer Natural Sri Lankan Color-Change Sapphire Ring;Pair of Maruni Oak-Frame Folding Chairs in August 22 Gallery Auction.Michaan’s Auction House, located near the former jetways on Alameda Island, off of Oakland,announced highlights of its August 22 Gallery Auction today. The jewelry section of the saleincludes a fine pair of 18 karat white gold semi-hoop earrings, inset with diamond and yellowdiamond stones, in geometric and foliate designs. Estimate: $9,000 - 12,000. This section of theauction also includes a 14 karat white gold ring centering a 7.80 karat heart-shaped Ceylonesenatural color-change sapphire. The ring comes with an AGL Prestige Gemstone Report thatcertifies the stone is natural, unheated and untreated. The pre-sale estimate is $5,000 -7,000.The well-rounded Fine Art section of the auction includes a Fremont Ellis painting, “WinterTree Grove,” an oil on paperboard. Ellis was a member of the Santa Fe painting group, “LosCinco Pintores,” in the 1920s, eventually breaking away. Throughout his career, he continuedto focus on his beloved Western Terrain. The painting is estimated to realize $2,000 - $3,000.This section of the auction also includes a dynamic modern triptych lithograph by RoyLichetenstein, “ As I Opened Fire” of 1964. This explosive lithograph is estimated to realize$1,000 - $2,000.Two other works of note in the Fine Art Section are Max Ernst’s Mask-like glass face, “Elfo 3,”estimated at $2,000 - $4,000; and “Paysage Normandy,” by French artist Maurice de (1876-1958). The mood-driven oil on canvas is estimated to realize $3,000 - $5,000 in the sale.Pairs are the driving forces for the furniture section of the auction: a pair of CaliforniaCraftsman John Kapel Walnut Chests of Drawers are estimated to realize $800-1,200. Thesecome from an estate property with several Kapel items on offer. The grain, and the simplicity ofdesign allow for the lustrous tone of the wood to shine through. The second pair of items is byMaruni Studio early folding chairs, Hiroshima, Japan. The fine oak-framed chairs with red nylonwoven mesh strap upholstery are the perfect sculptural acquision for a mid-century lounge.Esitmate: $1,600 -$2,000. This section also includes fine rugs and carpets; silver & lighting.A private collection of Chinese porcelain of Arabic interest will draw international bidders. ALarge Chinese Blue and White 'Arabic Inscribed' Jar, is estimated to sell for between $1,800and $2,500.The auction is on August 22 starting at 10 am, and broadcast on Michaan’s Livebid.michaans.com as well as on www.liveauctioneers. For further information please go towww. michaans.com or call 510-740-0220.By Jill Weitzman Fenichell